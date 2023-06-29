Delhi Capitals bid farewell to Ajit Agarkar, who is set to be India's next chief selector

Agarkar played 26 Tests and 191 ODIs for India. He led Mumbai in the domestic circuit and had a very distinguished international career. With 288 scalps, he has taken the third-most wickets for India in ODI cricket. The 45-year-old had also applied for the chief selector’s post once back in January 2020. He was last seen as a member of the coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to appoint former pacer Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector of the men’s team. “The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences,” a BCCI official was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

