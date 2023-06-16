Delhi BJP leaders demand disciplinary action against Gautam Gambhir for misbehaving with party MLA: Report

Now, BJP Delhi leaders are asking for disciplinary measures to be taken against Gambhir Gambhir. They have even termed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor as a ‘repeat offender’, accusing him of misbehaving with fellow party members repeatedly.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir engaged in a verbal tussle with party MLA OP Sharma at an event attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Multiple senior leaders and office bearers have brought up the issue with the party’s state leadership and demanded action against the former India cricketer.

The BJP had organised the Sarv Samaj Sammelan at a banquet hall in Gandhi Nagar as a part of their outreach program to highlight the work done by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led central government in the last nine years.

According to a report by the Indian Express , Gambhir initially raised objections over Sharma’s presence in the meeting. He then tried to get entry to a private meeting that was attended by members of the local business community.

“He and his staff members tried to confront and verbally abused me thrice last evening. I don’t know what his problem is,” Sharma, who represents the Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency, told the aforementioned news publication.

In fact, cabinet minister Sitharaman reportedly had to cool temperatures after Gambhir and Sharma got embroiled in a spat in front of her. Even state party president Virendra Sachdeva intervened once as the duo engaged in multiple arguments during the course of the event.

Now, BJP Delhi leaders are asking for disciplinary measures to be taken against Gambhir. They have even termed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor as a ‘repeat offender’, accusing him of misbehaving with fellow party members repeatedly.