Delhi BJP leaders demand disciplinary action against Gautam Gambhir for misbehaving with party MLA: Report

Delhi BJP leaders demand disciplinary action against Gautam Gambhir for misbehaving with party MLA: Report

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 16, 2023 8:24:25 PM IST (Published)

Now, BJP Delhi leaders are asking for disciplinary measures to be taken against Gambhir Gambhir. They have even termed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor as a ‘repeat offender’, accusing him of misbehaving with fellow party members repeatedly. 

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir engaged in a verbal tussle with party MLA OP Sharma at an event attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Multiple senior leaders and office bearers have brought up the issue with the party’s state leadership and demanded action against the former India cricketer. 

The BJP had organised the Sarv Samaj Sammelan at a banquet hall in Gandhi Nagar as a part of their outreach program to highlight the work done by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led central government in the last nine years. 
According to a report by the Indian Express, Gambhir initially raised objections over Sharma’s presence in the meeting. He then tried to get entry to a private meeting that was attended by members of the local business community. 
