    CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final: Deepak Chahar drops Shubman Gill in the 2nd over of Gujarat Titans innings
    By Anjali Jha  May 29, 2023 8:01:45 PM IST (Updated)

    During the 2nd over of the first innings, Tushar Deshpande delivered a good length bowl and the ball went straight to the fielder at square leg where Deepak Chahar dropped the ball.

    MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK decided to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. During the 2nd over of the first innings, Tushar Deshpande delivered a good length bowl and the ball went straight to the fielder at square leg. However, looks like Gill is on a stroke of high luck as Chahar dropped a simple catch that came straight to him.

    Gill was at 1 at the moment and then when ahead to hit 14 runs in the next over. Tim David dropped Shubman Gill & he went ahead and scored a ton in Qualifier 2.
    The stakes are higher than ever at the moment with CSK chasing their fifth IPL title in a game that can arguably bring curtains down on the illustrious cricketing career of their skipper MS Dhoni. On the other hand, GT has a shot at history, having won the championship in their inaugural campaign last year.
