"Dear Arsenal..." Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh pens an emotional letter for the Gunners

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has penned an emotional letter for his favourite Premier League club Arsenal.

PLforIndia, Premier League's India Twitter handle, posted the video of Singh reading out the letter for the club.

The letter comes after the London based club finished second in the Premier League for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Sigh writes:

Dear Arsenal,

What an incredible season. I became an Arsenal fan because of the Invincibles. And this season, it's taken me straight back to the glory days. We have such talented players, that I am so proud of. Leaders in the team and a manager unlike any other, who's instilled in us a winning mentality. A fire. And look where it has brought us. This team of young guns is hungry. They fear no one. And it feels like we are just where we need to be. Looking forward to what the magical possibilities maybe next season. You've shown positivity, heart, strength, courage and character this season. And we feel it and deeply deeply appreciate it, as fans.

The chest swells and the head is held high. Arsenal have got their groove back. And things are only looking up, up and up. And that fills us fans with thrill and excitement. It only gets better from here.

The Gunners are resurgent.

Arsenal forever.

Love Always

Ranveer Singh.

The letter comes after a resurgent Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The London based club dominated a major part of the 2022-23 season under manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners slipped during the final few matches of the league giving Manchester City the chance to win a third successive Premier League title.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh reading the letter below