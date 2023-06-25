"Dear Arsenal..." Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh pens an emotional letter for the Gunners

The letter comes after a resurgent Arsenal finished second in the Premier League for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The London based club dominated a major part of the 2022-23 season under manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners slipped during the final few matches of the league giving Manchester City the chance to win a third successive Premier League title.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has penned an emotional letter for his favourite Premier League club Arsenal.

PLforIndia, Premier League's India Twitter handle, posted the video of Singh reading out the letter for the club.

