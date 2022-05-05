Follow the live score and updates from match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, May 5.
FIFTY up for Warner! 53* (34)
FOUR! Malik starts with a short delivery and Warner pulls it powerfully over midwicket to bring up his FIFTY!
Umran Malik [1.0-0-21-0] is back into the attack
DC vs SRH Live: Powell shows his power!
Powell swings hard at the 1st ball but misses completely. Shreyas does well then as he gives away just singles off the next 4 balls. He tosses up the last delivery though and this time Powell gets low to send the ball flying over cover for SIX. 10 runs come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 101/3 after 11 overs.
SIX! Shreyas tosses it up outside off and Powell connects well to send it flying high over cover for a maximum.
DC vs SRH Live Updates: Tyagi with a tidy over!
Warner slices wildly at the 1st delivery but is beaten by pace. He then mistimes the pull on the 2nd ball. Tyagi bangs the 3rd ball short and this time Warner connects with the pull for FOUR. Warner clips the 4th ball to square leg for a single. Powell lets the 5th ball go and then mistimes the shot on the last ball as they grab a single. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 91/3 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Tyagi bangs it short and Warner swivels as he pulls it over midwicket for four.
Kartik Tyagi [1.0-0-11-0] is back into the attack as Rovman Powell walks out to bat.
DC vs SRH Live Updates: Pant explodes then implodes!
Warner pushes the 1st ball past cover for a single and hands over to his skipper. Pant then launches the next 4 balls for SIX, SIX, SIX and FOUR. BOWLED! Then Shreyas sends down the poorest delivery in the over and watches on as Pant chops the wide full toss back onto the stumps. The DC captain is dejected and takes his time before starting the long walk back to the dugout. It’s a good over for Delhi though as 23 runs and a wicket come off it.
Delhi Capitals 85/3 after 9 overs.
After smashing 6, 6, 6 and 4 off the last four deliveries, Pant ends up chopping a full toss outside off back onto the stumps! The DC captain hangs his head in disappointment before walking back to the dugout.
Pant b Shreyas Gopal 26 (16)
FOUR! Now Pant reaches out and slices the wider delivery past backward point for four.
SIX! Make that a hat-trick of SIXES for Pant as this time he makes room and slices the delivery high over cover.
SIX! Now Pant charges out and launches the next ball straight down the ground for back-to-back sixes.
SIX! Pant gets down on one knee and connects cleanly with the slogsweep to send the ball flying high into the stand over square leg.
DC vs SRH Live Match: Warner smashes his 400th T20 SIX!
Decent start from Markram as just singles come off the first 4 balls. Warner then gets low in the crease and launches the 5th ball over long-on for SIX. That’s the 400th T20 six for Warner who seems to enjoy this format. Warner then flicks the last ball to midwicket for a single. 11 runs come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 62/2 after 8 overs.
SIX! Warner extends his front foot and launches the full delivery high over long-on for a maximum.
Aiden Markram, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Live: Good start from Shreyas!
Warner looks to leave the 1st ball but it rolls off the pads. He then flicks the 2nd ball towards mid-on for a quick single. Shreyas then finishes the over brilliantly with 4 dots in a row to Pant. The DC captain is rapped on the pads with the last ball but the Umpire isn’t interested in the appeals. Just 1 run comes off the over.
Delhi Capitals 51/2 after 7 overs.
Shreyas Gopal, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack
DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi end the powerplay on front foot!
Good start from Tyagi as he beats Pant with some raw pace on the first two balls. Pant grabs a single off the 3rd ball but Tyagi oversteps resulting in a free-hit and no-ball. Warner slices the free-hit over point for FOUR. He then drives the 4th ball powerfully past mid-off for back-to-back FOURs. Warner guides the 5th ball to third man for a single. Pant swings at the last ball but is beaten again as it hits his thigh pads. 11 runs come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 50/2 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Solid drive from Warner as he drills the next ball past mid-off for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! Warner uses the free-hit delivery to full effect as he slices the wide full toss over the man at point.
Kartik Tyagi, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
DC vs SRH Live Score: Abbott strikes back!
Marsh connects well with the shot on the 1st ball as he punches it through cover for FOUR. CAUGHT! Extremely clever from Abbott as he replies with a slower delivery and Marsh checks his shot at the last moment but still sends it looping to the bowler who takes a smart leaping catch. Pant walks out and there’s a run out chance immediately as he sends back Warner at the last moment but Williamson misses with the throw and they get a run. The next ball is wide down leg and Abbott has to bowl it again. He then finishes the over with a hat-trick of dot balls to Warner. 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 39/2 after 5 overs.
Rishabh Pant, left handed bat, comes to the crease
Smart bowling from Abbott as he sends down a cleverly disguised slower ball and Marsh looks to drive but mistimes the shot only to send it looping back to the bowler who makes no mistake.
Mitchell Marsh c and b Abbott 10 (7)
FOUR! Marsh rides the bounce on the 1st delivery and punches it powerfully through cover for four.
Sean Abbott [1.0-0-11-0] is back into the attack
DC vs SRH 2022 Live: Warner takes on Malik!
Malik fires the 1st ball wide down leg and concedes FIVE wides. He tightens his line and sends down the 1st legal delivery which Warner flicks for a single. Marsh is early into the pull on the 2nd ball as they grab a single. Warner then takes on the pace of Malik as he pulls the next delivery before driving the 4th ball through cover for back-to-back FOURs. Malik then sends down a 154 kph length delivery which Warner just blocks out. Warner then pulls the last delivery and the pace carries it over the ropes for a flat six. Huge over for DC as 21 runs come off it.
Delhi Capitals 33/1 after 4 overs.
SIX! Malik ends with a pacy bouncer but Warner is up to the task as he pulls it over backward square leg for a flat six.