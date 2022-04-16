IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Updates: Faf du Plessis looks for quick response from Bangalore against Rishabh Pant's Delhi

DC vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks: Here are some of our top picks who could add value to your fantasy XIs today.

Top Batting Picks: Prithvi Shaw comes into this game with back-to-back fifties in the last two games and can be backed to put in another big performance, especially on a track that he should know well. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has struggled in the last few games and could be in for a big score especially as he looks to lead from the front.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga has 10 wickets this season and although he hasn’t gotten going so far with the bat, the Sri Lankan is a player capable of putting in some blazing cameos. Glenn Maxwell meanwhile missed the start of the season and will be keen to make up for lost time as he finds his feet in this edition.

Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav has started this season superbly with 10 wickets from 4 games and should threaten at the Wankhede where there’s some turn on offer. Shardul Thakur meanwhile has gotten off to a sedate start and will be keen to once again get among the wickets.