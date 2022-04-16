IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Updates: Faf du Plessis looks for quick response from Bangalore against Rishabh Pant's Delhi

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 16.
DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. We don't have to wait long to confirm the Playing XIs with the Toss coming up at 7 pm.
Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell/Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul
DC vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks: Here are some of our top picks who could add value to your fantasy XIs today.
Top Batting Picks: Prithvi Shaw comes into this game with back-to-back fifties in the last two games and can be backed to put in another big performance, especially on a track that he should know well. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has struggled in the last few games and could be in for a big score especially as he looks to lead from the front.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga has 10 wickets this season and although he hasn’t gotten going so far with the bat, the Sri Lankan is a player capable of putting in some blazing cameos. Glenn Maxwell meanwhile missed the start of the season and will be keen to make up for lost time as he finds his feet in this edition.
Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav has started this season superbly with 10 wickets from 4 games and should threaten at the Wankhede where there’s some turn on offer. Shardul Thakur meanwhile has gotten off to a sedate start and will be keen to once again get among the wickets.
DC vs RCB Team News:
Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Marsh has been out nursing an injury but it has been reported that the Australian all-rounder has started batting in the nets and could be up for a return in place of Rovman Powell who hasn’t made much of an impact.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel had to exit the bio-bubble due to a demise in his family and looks likely to miss this game. Akash Deep has been expensive conceding 0/58 in the last game and could be replaced by Siddarth Kaul.
DC vs RCB Full Teams: Here's a reminder of the full roster for both franchises ahead of this game.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.