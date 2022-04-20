DC vs PBKS Preview: COVID-19 cloud looms on the horizon as Dehli prepare for Punjab test

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been rocked by a spate of COVID-19 cases within their camp ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) which has now been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 20.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement that it was changing the venue of the match "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

DC have five members of their contingent who have currently tested positive. However, that list includes just one player, Mitchell Marsh . The entire contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday morning, i.e. on the day of the game, to decide if the match can be played.

The BCCI statement also mentioned that while the positive cases are under isolation and medical observation, the entire DC contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure since April 16th and that the 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative.

On the field, DC will be worried by their inconsistent form which has seen them win two of their first five matches. Their latest outing was a 16-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where they failed to chase down a target of 190. David Warner however looked in good form, scoring a brisk 66 and captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 17-ball 34. However, none of the other batters were able to contribute with significant scores.

Punjab were without captain Mayank Agarwal due to a toe injury as they succumbed to a poor 7-wicket defeat against rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Liam Livingstone was the sole fighter for PBKS as he scored 60 off just 33 balls to help post an average total of 151. However, that barely troubled the SRH batters who chased it down without breaking a sweat.

Punjab have won three and lost three of their opening six games and find themselves outside the playoff spots in seventh position on the IPL 2022 points table.

DC vs PBKS Team News:

DC Team News: Mitchell Marsh only just recovered from injury to play his first game of the season against RCB but now looks set for another spell on the sidelines after DC confirmed that he has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, while the rest of the cases were asymptomatic. Tim Seifert could come back into the squad in place of Marsh.

PBKS Team News: Mayank Agarwal sustained a toe injury during practise which ruled him out of the last game as Prabhsimran Singh replaced him in the playing XI. However, the PBKS captain is said to be recovering well and is expected to be back for this tie.

DC vs PBKS Pitch Report: The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has looked like a dream to bat on with Rajasthan and Lucknow posting totals of 217/5 and 199/4 respectively after batting first in the last two games. While the dew does play a role later in the game, it remains to be seen what the captains will opt for as three of the last four games have been won by the team batting first who have gotten off to fast starts.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 20 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Prithvi Shaw scored a brisk 51 off 29 balls when DC last played at the Brabourne Stadium and the opener seems to be hitting form with two half centuries in his last three games. David Warner scored 61 in DC’s last game at Brabourne and made it back-to-back fifties with a score of 66 off 38 balls in DC’s previous game. Shikhar Dhawan is another player who is hitting form with 205 runs from 6 games this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone has 224 runs from 6 games and is PBKS’ highest-scorer this season. The hard-hitting Englishman also has two wickets to his name as he offers a decent part-time spin option. Axar Patel meanwhile hasn’t really gotten going this season but he’s remained unbeaten in the last two games and also picked up his first wicket in the last outing.

Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav has been in great form this season and looks back to his lethal best. He has already picked 11 wickets from 5 games this season. Rahul Chahar too has been in good form and is Punjab’s leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets from 6 games.

DC vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (C & WM), Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS Teams:

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.