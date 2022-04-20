IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Match Updates: Mayank, Shikhar target quick start for Punjab as Delhi hunt for early breakthrough

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 20.
FOUR! Mayank plays a late shot and only gets a thick edge on the wide yorker to send it flying over the man at slip.
FOUR! Mayank backs away and smashes the 1st ball straight back over Thakur's head to fine the ropes.
DC vs PBKS Live Match: Khaleel starts with a tidy over!
Khaleel starts with a wide delivery and has to reload. Mayank glances the 1st ball to fine leg for a single. Dhawan punches the 3rd delivery through the gap at point for 2 runs. Khaleel then sends down a sharp short delivery as Dhawan looks to cut but is beaten for pace. Both batters grab singles to end the over without taking any risks. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 13/0 after 2 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
DC vs PBKS Live Match: Mayank gets going with a boundary!
Mayank defends on the 1st delivery and then frees his arms as he cuts the 2nd ball powerfully past point for FOUR. The PBKS captain then slices the 4th ball to deep point for 2 runs. He steers the 5th ball through the off-side again for a single. Dhawan blocks out the last ball as 7 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 7/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Width on offer from Thakur and Mayank gets off the mark with a fierce cut past point.
Shardul Thakur has been handed the new ball to open the attack for Delhi Capitals.
Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal walk out to open the batting for Punjab Kings.
DC vs PBKS Pitch Report and Playing Conditions: Simon Doull in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Brabourne Stadium notes, "This was the same pitch that was used a couple of nights ago between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, it produced 427 runs. Why? Because the pitch is absolutely beautiful. It has a little less grass than it had the other night. But the boundaries are shorter, 65-66 meters on one side and the batters targeted that. There is going to be plenty of runs in it again but it might be just a touch drier. So if you are bowling first the spinners are definitely going to come into play. Still think it is a 180-190 surface though."
Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals Coach): Things have been a bit interrupted with Mitchell Marsh being down with Covid and our session yesterday was pushed back. We have to turn up with a positive attitude and we know we have to play well in this game. With games like these and tournaments like these, you need the leaders (in the team) to stand up. So far in the tournament, Warner's leadership has been great, Rishabh has been good. We have been playing 35-36 overs of good cricket in a match, just that 3 or 4 bad overs have gone bad. Today's focus will be on playing 40 overs of good cricket. We know that we can do that, and we have another game in a couple of days time. It has been a stop-start tournament for us, so we need to get some momentum for the rest of the tournament. The players are aware of the way I want them to play, we have been talking about that on a daily basis. Every team is confined to the same situations, we are not different from anybody else. I am pretty confident that we are going to put up a good show tonight.
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS Captain): I am fine now, just getting some protection for the shoe. I am in, Ellis comes in for Odean Smith. It's more of a strategic change. We need to put up our best foot forward and play some good cricket. We have an opportunity to bat first and put up a big score on the board and defend it.
Rishabh Pant (DC Captain): We are going to bowl first. It (Covid positive cases in the team) is an unfortunate thing, we are not going to think about it. We will find strength among ourselves. There were parts where we bowled and batted well (in the last match). Sarfaraz comes in for Mitch Marsh.
DC vs PBKS Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (WK & C), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed.
DC vs PBKS Toss: Rishabh Pant wins the Toss, opts to bowl.
The captains Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates.
DC vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks: Looking for a few last-minute picks for your fantasy XIs? We've got you covered.
Top Batting Picks: Prithvi Shaw scored a brisk 51 off 29 balls when DC last played at the Brabourne Stadium and the opener seems to be hitting form with two half centuries in his last three games. David Warner scored 61 in DC’s last game at Brabourne and made it back-to-back fifties with a score of 66 off 38 balls in DC’s previous game. Shikhar Dhawan is another player who is hitting form with 205 runs from 6 games this season.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone has 224 runs from 6 games and is PBKS’ highest-scorer this season. The hard-hitting Englishman also has two wickets to his name as he offers a decent part-time spin option. Axar Patel meanwhile hasn’t really gotten going this season but he’s remained unbeaten in the last two games and also picked up his first wicket in the last outing.
Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav has been in great form this season and looks back to his lethal best. He has already picked 11 wickets from 5 games this season. Rahul Chahar too has been in good form and is Punjab’s leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets from 6 games.
DC vs PBKS Team News:
DC Team News: Mitchell Marsh only just recovered from injury to play his first game of the season against RCB but now looks set for another spell on the sidelines after DC confirmed that he has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, while the rest of the cases were asymptomatic. Tim Seifert could come back into the squad in place of Marsh.
PBKS Team News: Mayank Agarwal sustained a toe injury during practise which ruled him out of the last game as Prabhsimran Singh replaced him in the playing XI. However, the PBKS captain is said to be recovering well and is expected to be back for this tie.
DC vs PBKS Live Match: How the teams have fared in their last game?
DC will be worried by their inconsistent form which has seen them win two of their first five matches. Their latest outing was a 16-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where they failed to chase down a target of 190. David Warner however looked in good form, scoring a brisk 66 and captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 17-ball 34. However, none of the other batters were able to contribute with significant scores.
Punjab were without captain Mayank Agarwal due to a toe injury as they succumbed to a poor 7-wicket defeat against rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Liam Livingstone was the sole fighter for PBKS as he scored 60 off just 33 balls to help post an average total of 151. However, that barely troubled the SRH batters who chased it down without breaking a sweat.
DC vs PBKS Squads: Here's a look at the full roster for both franchises ahead of today's game
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
DC vs PBKS Live: Delhi Capitals have faced a few uncertain days ahead of today's game after five members of their contingent tested positive for Covid-19. However, that list includes just one player, Mitchell Marsh and today the BBCI issued a statement saying, "The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today."
Hence get ready for another cracking contest coming your way as two Nothern Giants face-off at the Brabourne stadium today.