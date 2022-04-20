IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Match Updates: Mayank, Shikhar target quick start for Punjab as Delhi hunt for early breakthrough

DC vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks: Looking for a few last-minute picks for your fantasy XIs? We've got you covered.

Top Batting Picks: Prithvi Shaw scored a brisk 51 off 29 balls when DC last played at the Brabourne Stadium and the opener seems to be hitting form with two half centuries in his last three games. David Warner scored 61 in DC’s last game at Brabourne and made it back-to-back fifties with a score of 66 off 38 balls in DC’s previous game. Shikhar Dhawan is another player who is hitting form with 205 runs from 6 games this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone has 224 runs from 6 games and is PBKS’ highest-scorer this season. The hard-hitting Englishman also has two wickets to his name as he offers a decent part-time spin option. Axar Patel meanwhile hasn’t really gotten going this season but he’s remained unbeaten in the last two games and also picked up his first wicket in the last outing.

Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav has been in great form this season and looks back to his lethal best. He has already picked 11 wickets from 5 games this season. Rahul Chahar too has been in good form and is Punjab’s leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets from 6 games.