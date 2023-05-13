DC vs PBKS highlights: Prabhsimran Singh's hundred helps Punjab Kings beat Delhi by 31 runs

DC vs PBKS highlights: Prabhsimran Singh's hundred helps Punjab Kings beat Delhi by 31 runs
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  May 13, 2023 11:22 PM IST (Updated)
Catch the live score and updates from match 59 of IPL 2023 being played between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

David Warner | DC captain: It was about trying to restrict them to a decent total. They got more than we would have liked. Prabhsimran batted really well, dropped chances cost us a few. At the end of the day after the powerplay when you lose 6 for 30 not going to win a lot of games. You got to play for pride, and play with freedom [on the remaining games]. Another disappointing effort with the bat after the good start we had. When you lose they are the things that happen in this format [on chopping and changing of their team]. We found the right combination but we keep losing 3-4 quick wickets and you can't do that at this level.

May 13, 2023 11:16 PM

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs.

May 13, 2023 11:08 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 136/8 after 20 overs. (Kuldeep Yadav 10, Mukesh Kumar 6)

Only five runs from the final over. And that means Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs.

May 13, 2023 11:06 PM

Nathan Ellis to bowl the last over.

May 13, 2023 11:02 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 131/8 after 19 overs. (Kuldeep Yadav 7, Mukesh Kumar 4)

Just four singles from the over. Delhi Capitals need 37 runs from the last 6 deliveries of the match.

May 13, 2023 11:02 PM

Arshdeep Singh to bowl his last over.

May 13, 2023 10:59 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 126/8 after 18 overs. (Kuldeep Yadav 5, Mukesh Kumar 1)

A wicket and just four runs from the over. It is only a matter of some time now when Punjab Kings finish off this match.

May 13, 2023 10:58 PM

Mukesh Kumar, right handed bat, comes to the crease

May 13, 2023 10:55 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE: WICKET! BOWLED! Wicket no.8 for Punjab Kings

Full fast delivery fired into the pads. Praveen Dubey swings his bat to play a big shot but cannot play one and the ball hits the stumps.

Praveen Dubey b Nathan Ellis 16(20) [4s-2]

Delhi Capitals: 123/8 after 17.2 overs.

May 13, 2023 10:55 PM

Nathan Ellis to bowl his third over.

May 13, 2023 10:53 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 122/7 after 17 overs. (Praveen Dubey 16, Kuldeep Yadav 3)

Only three singles from the over. Punjab Kings are inching towards an important win.

May 13, 2023 10:53 PM

Arshdeep Singh to bowl his third over.

May 13, 2023 10:49 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 119/7 after 16 overs. (Praveen Dubey 15, Kuldeep Yadav 1)

Another great over for Punjab Kings as they manage to pick up a wicket and give away only four runs. This has been a stunning collapse.

May 13, 2023 10:49 PM

Kuldeep Yadav, left handed bat, comes to the crease

May 13, 2023 10:47 PM

DC vs PBKS LIVE:WICKET! End of Aman Khan as Delhi Capitals lose their 7th wicket

Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Aman Khan slogs the ball in the air and Harpreet Brar takes a good catch at deep mid-wicket.

Aman Hakim Khan c Harpreet Brar b Nathan Ellis 16(18) [4s-1 6s-1]

Delhi Capitals: 118/7 after 15.4 overs.

May 13, 2023 10:44 PM