DC vs PBKS LIVE: Punjab Kings off to a shaky start as Ishant Sharma dismisses Shikhar Dhawan in his first over

DC vs PBKS LIVE: WICKET! BOWLED! Ishant Sharma picks up his second wicket as he cleans up Liam Livingstone.
Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Liam Livingstone comes out of the crease and swings his bat wildly. Livingstone fails to connect and the ball hits the stumps.
Livingstone b Ishant 4(5) [4s-1]
Punjab Kings: 32/2 after 4.1 overs.
Ishant Sharma to bowl his second over.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 32/1 after 4 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 14, Liam Livingstone 4)
A nine-run over by Axar Patel to start his spell. He concedes a four and five wides in the over. But the most important thing to note in the over was that he got the very first delivery of the over to turn a mile. The pitch is turning very early in the match.
Bowling change: Axar Patel comes into the attack.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 23/1 after 3 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 10, Liam Livingstone 4)
Nine runs from the over. Prabhsimran Singh swings his bat hard in the over and manages to get two fours against Khaleel Ahmed. The Punjab Kings opener then steals a single on the last ball of the over.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl his second over.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 14/1 after 2 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 1, Liam Livingstone 4)
Ten runs and a wicket from Ishant Sharma's first over. Shikhar Dhawan started the over with a six. But the Punjab Kings got carried away as he attempted one shot too many and ended up losing his wicket. His replacement, Liam Livingstone hits a four to get his innings underway.
Liam Livingstone, right handed bat, comes to the crease
DC vs PBKS LIVE: WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes in his first over as he sends back Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan
Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shikhar Dhawan comes on the front foot and flicks the ball in the air. The ball flies to deep square-leg where Rilee Rossouw takes a good catch.
Dhawan c Rossouw b Ishant 7(5) [6s-1]
Punjab Kings: 10/1 after 1.2 overs.
Ishant Sharma to bowl from the other end.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals 4/0 after 1 over (Prabhsimran Singh 1, Shikhar Dhawan 1)
A good first over by Khaleel Ahmed as he gives away just four runs. The left-arm fast bowler bowls two wides and concedes two singles.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the first over for Delhi Capitals. Facing Khaleel is Prabhsimran Singh.
Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh are set to open the innings for Punjab Kings.
Right then, it is match time now. The players and the two umpires walk out to the field.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh