DC vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant wins Toss, opts to bowl; Tilak Varma makes IPL debut with Mumbai

IPL 2022 Live Score and Updates: Follow the live action from match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season between Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 27.
The Delhi Capital players are making their way onto the field and taking up their positions. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma walk out to open the batting for Mumbai Indians. We're just moments away from the first ball.
Another player making his maiden IPL appearance today is hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell. The right-hander has been a consistent performer for Jamaica in white-ball cricket and has been a semi-regular feature in the West Indies squad. With a strike-rate of 138 in T20Is, it will be interesting to see how Powell fares in his maiden IPL outing.
DC vs MI Pitch report: Matthew Hayden and Danny Morrison in their assessment of the surface point out that it's not a big ground so we might be in for a flurry of boundaries. It's a red soil pitch and there is a healthy layer of grass so we can expect some seam movement for the pacers.
DC vs MI Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (WK & C), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi.
Rohit Sharma (MI Captain): We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don't know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge. Whenever we play in Mumbai, we have to adjust quickly because the wickets are fresh. We look forward to being back in Mumbai. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in.
Rishabh Pant (DC Captain): We're going to bowl first. Very excited. The first thing we wanted to was to win the toss. I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket we have played enough here and we'll be fine.
TOSS: Delhi Capitals win the Toss and Rishabh Pant says his team will bowl first.
Last night's game showed the importance of winning the Toss as the CSK top order struggled to find the right timing and KKR batters looked like they were batting on a different surface. It will be interesting to see what the winning captain decides at today's Toss with dew not expected to play a role in the early game. Stay tuned as the Toss is coming up next.
Last night we saw the opening encounter of the IPL 2022 season which pitted last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders against each other. MS Dhoni put in a vintage performance, scoring his first half-century since IPL 2019 as he helped CSK overcome a rocky start to post a decent total of 131/5. However, KKR chased down the total with ease as captain Shreyas Iyer scored the winning runs to seal a 6-wicket victory and send his team to the top of the table.