DC vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant wins Toss, opts to bowl; Tilak Varma makes IPL debut with Mumbai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season as five-time champions Mumbai Indians go up against Delhi Capitals who will be looking to lift their maiden IPL trophy this season.

Last year, DC finished on top of the table but fell short in the playoffs losing to both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. This year, led by the fearless Rishabh Pant, the franchise will be eager to overcome their past demons and go all the way in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians failed to make it to the playoffs last season after finishing fifth on the table and skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to avoid a similar fate and get this season off to a winning start.