IPL 2023, DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians in control as Piyush Chawla picks 3 wickets

DC vs MI LIVE: Delhi Capitals 123/5 after 15 overs. (David Warner 48, Axar Patel 18)
Hrithik Shokeen finishes his spell with an expensive over. Shokeen goes for 13 runs in the last over of his spell. The man in form, Axar Patel, lofts Shokeen for two back-to-back sixes to up the tempo for Delhi Capitals.
Bowling change: Hrithik Shokeen to bowl his last over.
DC vs MI LIVE: Delhi Capitals 110/5 after 14 overs. (David Warner 47, Axar Patel 6)
Interesting move by Rohit Sharma as he asks part time bowler Tilak Verma to bowl so that more spin overs can be slotted in. Verma concedes only seven runs from his first over. The pitch is slowing down!
Bowling change: Tilak Varma, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
DC vs MI LIVE: Delhi Capitals 103/5 after 13 overs. (David Warner 46, Axar Patel 1)
Another great over by Piyush Chawla as he finishes his night with three wickets. The leggie accounts for the wickets of Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav. With wickets falling at regular intervals, David Warner surely need to do something about this!
Axar Patel, left handed bat, comes to the crease
DC vs MI LIVE: WICKET! BOWLED! Piyush Chawla picks his 3rd wicket of the night
Slow good length delivery on off and middle stump. Lalit Yadav presses forward to block the ball but the ball spins back in and goes back to hit the stumps.
Lalit Yadav b Chawla 2(4)
Delhi Capitals: 98/5 after 12.3 overs,
Piyush Chawla to bowl his final over.
DC vs MI LIVE: Delhi Capitals 95/4 after 12 overs. (David Warner 39, Lalit Yadav 2)
A slightly good over for Delhi Capitals as they get seven runs off it. Warner hits Green for a boundary, but he almost lost his wicket a couple of deliveries later as he was dropped by Piyush Chawla at mid-off.
Bowling change: Cameron Green is back into the attack to bowl his second over.
DC vs MI LIVE: Delhi Capitals 88/3 after 11 overs. (David Warner 33, Lalit Yadav 1)
What a great over by Piyush Chawla as he picks the wicket of Rovamn Powell and gives away only three singles. Delhi Capitals are slipping into trouble and David Warner need to urgently address the issue.
Lalit Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease
DC vs MI LIVE: WICKET! Another blow for DC as Piyush Chawla traps Rovman Powell in the front of the pads
Slow good length delivery on off stump. The ball turns back in as Powell looks to push forward and defend. The ball raps on the pads and the DC players appeal for LBW. The umpire gives that as OUT. Powell takes the review and the review shows that the ball is hitting the stumps.
Powell lbw b Chawla 4(4) [4s-1]
Delhi Capitals: 86/4 after 10.4 overs.
Piyush Chawla to bowl his third over.
DC vs MI LIVE: Delhi Capitals 85/3 after 10 overs. (David Warner 31, Rovman Powell 4)
Mumbai Indians are in control as Delhi Capitals lose yet another wicket. The pace of Riley Meredith has ended Yash Dhull's IPL debut early. About time David Warner should start firing with his team in trouble.
