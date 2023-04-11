English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023, DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first

IPL 2023, DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first

IPL 2023, DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By Prakhar Sachdeo   Apr 11, 2023 7:35 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE IPL 2023: Follow the IPL 2023 live match, DC vs MI LIVE score and latest IPL updates on cnbctv18.com. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians go head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in search of their first win of IPL 2023.

Live Updates

DC vs MI LIVE:

Jason Behrendorff to bowl the first over of the match. Facing Jason Behrendorff is his fellow Australian countryman David Warner.

Apr 11, 2023 7:30 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

Rohit Sharma leads MI players onto the field. And MI players are followed by the two DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

Apr 11, 2023 7:29 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

Right then, it is match time. The players walk out on the field.

Apr 11, 2023 7:26 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

Apr 11, 2023 7:09 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

David Warner, Delhi Capitals captain at toss: We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding rhythm and as a whole group we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground.

Apr 11, 2023 7:06 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other changes is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available.

Apr 11, 2023 7:06 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

Toss:

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

Apr 11, 2023 7:01 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

DC vs MI Bowlwes to watch out for

Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.46 Econ • 15.27 SR

Kuldeep Yadav, Delhi Capitals
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 20.40 SR

Riley Meredith, Mumbai Indians
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 21 SR

Kumar Kartikeya, Mumbai Indians
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 17 SR

Apr 11, 2023 6:50 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

DC vs MI Batsmen to watch out for

David Warner, Delhi Capitals
10 M • 371 Runs • 46.37 Avg • 131.09 SR

Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals
9 M • 241 Runs • 26.77 Avg • 141.76 SR

Tilak Verma, Mumbai Indians
10 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 131.68 SR

Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians
10 M • 269 Runs • 26.90 Avg • 122.83 SR

Apr 11, 2023 6:49 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

DC vs MI Head-to-head (last five matches)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

So historically Mumbai Indians have dominated their rivalary against Delhi Capitals. But in the recent past it is Delhi Capitals who have been on the winning side in this contest. Also interestingly, all the last five matches between these two sides have been won by the team batting second.

Apr 11, 2023 6:45 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

DC vs MI Head-to-head

Matches played: 32

Delhi Capitals wins: 15

Mumbai Indians wins: 17

Apr 11, 2023 6:41 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

DC vs MI form guide (last five matches)

Delhi Capitals: L-L-L-L-W

Mumbai Indians: L-L-W-L-W

Apr 11, 2023 6:40 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

While Mumbai Indians have lost their matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals have tasted defeates at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Apr 11, 2023 6:36 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

It is a bottom of the table clash betweem Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. While Mumbai Indians are ninth on the IPL 2023 points table, Delhi Capitals are at the foot of the points table. The two teams are yet to win a match this season.

Apr 11, 2023 6:34 PM

DC vs MI LIVE:

Hello and weclome to the IPL 2023 coverage on CNBCTV18.com. Today, Delhi Capitals are set to take on Mumbai Indian at  Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Apr 11, 2023 6:31 PM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X