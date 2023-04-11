IPL 2023, DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first

DC vs MI LIVE:
Jason Behrendorff to bowl the first over of the match. Facing Jason Behrendorff is his fellow Australian countryman David Warner.
Rohit Sharma leads MI players onto the field. And MI players are followed by the two DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.
Right then, it is match time. The players walk out on the field.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith
David Warner, Delhi Capitals captain at toss: We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding rhythm and as a whole group we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other changes is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available.
Toss:
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
DC vs MI Bowlwes to watch out for
Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.46 Econ • 15.27 SR
Kuldeep Yadav, Delhi Capitals
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 20.40 SR
Riley Meredith, Mumbai Indians
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 21 SR
Kumar Kartikeya, Mumbai Indians
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 17 SR
DC vs MI Batsmen to watch out for
David Warner, Delhi Capitals
10 M • 371 Runs • 46.37 Avg • 131.09 SR
Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals
9 M • 241 Runs • 26.77 Avg • 141.76 SR
Tilak Verma, Mumbai Indians
10 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 131.68 SR
Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians
10 M • 269 Runs • 26.90 Avg • 122.83 SR
DC vs MI Head-to-head (last five matches)
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
So historically Mumbai Indians have dominated their rivalary against Delhi Capitals. But in the recent past it is Delhi Capitals who have been on the winning side in this contest. Also interestingly, all the last five matches between these two sides have been won by the team batting second.
DC vs MI Head-to-head
Matches played: 32
Delhi Capitals wins: 15
Mumbai Indians wins: 17
DC vs MI form guide (last five matches)
Delhi Capitals: L-L-L-L-W
Mumbai Indians: L-L-W-L-W
While Mumbai Indians have lost their matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals have tasted defeates at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
It is a bottom of the table clash betweem Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. While Mumbai Indians are ninth on the IPL 2023 points table, Delhi Capitals are at the foot of the points table. The two teams are yet to win a match this season.
Hello and weclome to the IPL 2023 coverage on CNBCTV18.com. Today, Delhi Capitals are set to take on Mumbai Indian at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi