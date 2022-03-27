DC vs MI IPL 2022 preview: 5-time champions Mumbai Indians face stern test against Delhi Capitals

Match two of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season sees five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against ambitious Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27 at 4.30 pm. In what will be the first double-header of the tournament, MI will want to kick off their season with a win, but will face a stiff challenge from DC who are keen to end their long wait for a maiden IPL title.

Rohit Sharma's experience will play a key role and he comes into this tournament in good spirits after making a winning start to his term as India's latest all-format captain. Rohit, whose record haul of five IPL titles is second to none, leads a MI team which has managed to retain some of its core players.

The skipper is expected to open the batting alongside the explosive Ishan Kishan who was acquired for an eye-watering Rs 15.25 crore, making him the most expensive player in the mega auction. It remains to be seen if Kishan can perform with the same freedom he has shown in the past and not let the heavy price tag weigh him down.

While the absence of Suryakumar Yadav due to injury could be a cause for concern, it also provides the opportunity for exciting left-handed batter Tilak Varma to come in at no.3. MI shelled out Rs 1.70 crore for the 19-year-old who has been impressing on the domestic circuit with 215 runs in seven games, coming at a strike rate of 147.26, in last season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Also read | CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 highlights: Kolkata beat Chennai by 6 wickets

In the middle-order, MI will bank on the ever-reliant Kieron Pollard and have also brought in power-hitter Tim David who will become the first player from Singapore to feature in the IPL.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah who will be supported by the experienced Tymal Mills with Mayank Markande and Murugan Ashwin providing spin options.

DC who will be looking to secure a maiden IPL title will want to lay down a marker right at the outset of the tournament with a statement victory against the record winners. The franchise finished on top of the table last season but lost to both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the play-offs.

With David Warner busy on international duty, DC will be expected to open with Prithvi Shaw alongside explosive Kiwi Tim Seifert. India’s U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull could feature at no. 3. The flamboyant right-handed batter led India to a fifth U-19 World Cup title earlier this year and followed that up with two centuries on his Ranji Trophy debut.

The DC middle-order has no shortage of power-hitters with captain Rishabh Pant leading the pack followed by the in-form Sarfaraz Khan and West Indian Rovman Powell.

Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are two very able all-rounders who can add runs while also chipping away with wickets and the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya make up an impressive bowling line-up.

DC vs MI Team News:

DC Team News: The Capitals will be without the services of Australian duo Mitch Marsh and David Warner for the first week of the tournament, as they’re currently with the Australian squad for their series against Pakistan. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman are unavailable for this game as they’re both in quarantine.

MI Team News: Jofra Archer was picked up for Rs. 8 Crore in the mega auction but is unavailable for the entire 2022 season as he is recovering from an elbow injury. Suryakumar Yadav is set to miss the initial part of the tournament after picking up a hairline thumb fracture in the final T20I against West Indies and is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST. The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also read: How to watch Tata IPL 2022 for free

DC vs MI Pitch Report: The track at the Brabourne Stadium is known to offer some swing for the pacers but we should still be in for a high-scoring encounter especially considering the average first innings score at the venue is 183.3 across 10 matches. With the game starting at 3:30 PM IST, dew shouldn’t be a factor.

DC vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: It’s difficult to look past Rohit Sharma when any T20 fixture is concerned. The MI captain is also just 105 runs away from completing 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Rishabh Pant will be another value pick considering he also keeps wickets. The DC skipper is 2 runs away from becoming the first player to reach 2500 runs for Delhi in the IPL.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Kieron Pollard is one of the few players who can dictate games with both bat and ball. The West Indies all-rounder is also a handy fielder and is just 4 catches away from becoming the second player (excluding wicketkeepers) to register 100 catches in the IPL. Axar Patel has also been in good form off late and should provide valuable points. Shardul Thakur is another candidate who can contribute with runs in the lower order and chip away at wickets as he often opens the bowling.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah is an obvious choice considering his haul of 130 wickets from just 106 IPL matches. Chetan Sakariya took 14 wickets from 14 games for Rajasthan Royals last season and he will no doubt be keen to improve on those numbers as he starts a new chapter with DC.

DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs:

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Verma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills.