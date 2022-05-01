Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants): I read the wicket well comparatively (in the previous game). Felt if I pulled my lengths back, I have always varied my pace which has been my strength, so I backed that and was aware of how I can use the wicket to my maximum ability. I was playing a lot of shorter format cricket in the last 2-3 years. Batsmen are going hard whenever you bowl in this format, you just want to contain and want to squeeze out the overs. In that process, I was just trying to dart in the ball and was just varying the pace. With my mindset, if I develop some skills where I can impart some spin or if I am able to get the bounce, I'll be more effective and more dangerous as a bowler. That's what I have been working on, have done a lot of one-stump bowling, worked with Rahul Sanghvi and constantly doing day-in-day-out bowling. Most of the time, I have read the batsmen well which has worked for me. I feel I have the skill as well now. The mindset is different this year. Previously, I was always thinking about trying to squeeze out overs, where I give 6-7 runs. This year, suddenly because I back my skills, I feel that I am a much better bowler. Now the mindset is to go out there and take wickets and at the same time, be smart enough. I love it (leadership role in the team), I am someone who loves taking responsibility, I love challenges. It has helped me a lot. Going forward, I'd love to do that and keep contributing to the team.