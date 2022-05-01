Follow the live score and updates from match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 1.
DC vs LSG Live: Expensive over from Lalit!
de Kock chops the 1st ball to cover for a quick single. Rahul gets a thick leading edge on the 2nd ball which lands short of the bowler. The LSG captain then gets going as he thumps the 3rd ball over long-off for SIX and then sweeps the 4th ball to fine leg for FOUR. CHANCE! Lalit switches to round the wicket and Rahul smashes it right back to the bowler who only gets one hand behind the ball as it pops out of his palm for a single. Lalit offers width on the last delivery and de Kock gladly cuts it for FOUR. 16 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 41/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Short and wide to de Kock this time and the LSG opener cuts it fiercely through the gap at point.
FOUR! Now Rahul shuffles across and sweeps the next delivery into the gap at fine leg.
SIX! Effortless from Rahul as he skips out and lofts the delivery over long-off for a maximum.
Lalit Yadav, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
DC vs LSG Live: Axar with a tidy first over!
Rahul eases the 1st delivery to long-off for a single. de Kock just nudges the 2nd ball to midwicket and rotates strike. Axar sends the next ball wide outside off and isn’t happy that the umpire calls it a wide delivery. He however finishes the over impressively with 4 dots in a row to Rahul who cannot find the gaps in the field. Just 3 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 25/0 after 3 overs.
Axar Patel, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack
DC vs LSG Live Updates: de Kock gets going!
Sakariya starts the over decently as just singles come off the first 4 balls. He spills the next delivery wide down leg and Pant fumbles allowing batters to steal an extra run. de Kock then decides he has seen enough as he thumps the 5th ball high over midwicket for SIX. He then plays another dominant shot, with a lofted drive on the last ball for FOUR. 16 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 22/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries as this time de Kock lifts it over extra cover to find the ropes.
SIX! Back of length delivery from Sakariya and de Kock just hooks it high over midwicket for a massive six.
Chetan Sakariya, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
DC vs LSG Live Updates: The Fizz starts with a good over!
Streaky start to the over for LSG as de Kock gets a thick inside edge and gets lucky as it escapes past the stumps for FOUR. He then knocks the 2nd ball to mid-on for a quick single. Rahul gets off the mark with a single at mid-on. The Fizz then finishes the over really well with 3 dots in a row to de Kock. Good start for DC with just 6 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 6/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Streaky boundary on the very 1st delivery. de Kock looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge which flies past the stumps to the fine leg fence
Mustafizur Rahman is handed the new ball to open the bowling for Delhi with de Kock on strike
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are walking out in the middle to open the batting for Lucknow.
Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals): Believing in my ability. I have worked hard to be here and I have worked hard for the last six odd months. So it's just about now me getting the opportunity and believing and taking it. The guys here accept me as part of the family. We are far away from home in the Caribbean and it's good to come to India and be part of a franchise that you feel like part of a family and Delhi Capitals have done that. I think it is very important to concentrate on your strike-rate and sometimes batting at that position (No. 5 or 6) you won't have a Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma kind of average. So you have to understand and work on the strike rate. If you can strike over 150-160 or close to 200 most of the times you will get the job done. Yeah I even bowled to him in the training and got him out a few times and I told him, hey if you are running with problems I can give 2-3 overs a game, but so far I haven't bowled and hopefully in the future I won't have to bowl and that means the guys are doing the job (smiles).
Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants): I read the wicket well comparatively (in the previous game). Felt if I pulled my lengths back, I have always varied my pace which has been my strength, so I backed that and was aware of how I can use the wicket to my maximum ability. I was playing a lot of shorter format cricket in the last 2-3 years. Batsmen are going hard whenever you bowl in this format, you just want to contain and want to squeeze out the overs. In that process, I was just trying to dart in the ball and was just varying the pace. With my mindset, if I develop some skills where I can impart some spin or if I am able to get the bounce, I'll be more effective and more dangerous as a bowler. That's what I have been working on, have done a lot of one-stump bowling, worked with Rahul Sanghvi and constantly doing day-in-day-out bowling. Most of the time, I have read the batsmen well which has worked for me. I feel I have the skill as well now. The mindset is different this year. Previously, I was always thinking about trying to squeeze out overs, where I give 6-7 runs. This year, suddenly because I back my skills, I feel that I am a much better bowler. Now the mindset is to go out there and take wickets and at the same time, be smart enough. I love it (leadership role in the team), I am someone who loves taking responsibility, I love challenges. It has helped me a lot. Going forward, I'd love to do that and keep contributing to the team.
Delhi name an unchanged Playing XI as they target back-to-back victories for the first time this season.
DC vs LSG Pitch Report: Kevin Pietersen in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Wankhede Stadium says, "It's an absolutely beautiful day, not a cloud in the sky. It looks like a beautiful wicket. On this wicket, we are starting to see a trend, we are seeing the best spinners be a little bit braver. By a little bit braver, I mean they are starting to slow up - 75-90 km/h, you are starting to see more wickets taken. You got to be brave to bowl that speed and you obviously got to mix your lines and lengths. The bravest are surviving and the bravest are up for the fight. The wicket looks okay, 160-170 (will be a par-score)."
Risbah Pant (DC Captain): We don't mind because we were in two minds. The wicket is looking on the slower side but this is a new wicket and no team has played on this wicket. We are always trying to improve the way we play. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you got to take positives and move forward. We are playing with the same team. He (Nortje) is coming off nicely after the practice, he didn't play enough cricket before coming into the tournament but he's getting there.
KL Rahul (LSG Captain): We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, put some runs on the board and defend it. The last couple of games, we have defended quite well, so that gives us a bit a of confidence as a team. Try and go out there, put a par total on the board and ask our bowlers to defend it again. Mistakes do happen no matter how long you play this game. We just had a honest chat and everybody realises that we could have been a little bit more smarter. It happens under pressure, just spoke about it and guys are honest enough to accept their mistake and they've learnt from it. Hopefully we can come out here and assess the conditions really well and play smart cricket. Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham comes in. Avesh is just coming from a small injury, didn't want to play him back-to-back. The pitch looks quite dry, they have a couple of left-handers in their team. A good match-up, we thought KG would be a good option for us.
DC vs LSG Playing XIs: One change for Lucknow as Avesh is replaced by Gowtham but Delhi name unchanged team.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (WK & C), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.
DC vs LSG Toss: KL Rahul wins the Toss, chooses to bat.
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
DC vs LSG Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XIs as we have the Toss coming up at 3 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.
Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.
LSG vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks: Some top performers to add to your fantasy 11s for this game
Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul has been in fine form this season and leads the batting charts for Lucknow with 374 runs from 9 games. The LSG captain also has two centuries to his name and will be keen to bounce back after a poor outing. David Warner meanwhile has three half-centuries in his last five games and has made a habit of giving DC quick starts.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Krunal Pandya has looked better with each passing game and comes into this tie after a Player of the Match performance in the last outing. He has 119 runs and 9 wickets this season. Axar Patel has been contributing consistently with both bat and ball and will be a value addition to any fantasy side.
Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav looks in top form this season and his numbers speak for themselves with 17 wickets from just 8 games. Avesh Khan leads the bowling charts for LSG with 11 wickets from 8 games and will be keen to get among the wickets after a short injury layoff.
DC vs LSG Live Match Updates: How the two sides fared in their previous IPL 2022 outings
DC come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) picked up his second four-wicket haul this season against his former franchise as KKR could only manage 146/9. DC then looked in trouble as they were down 85/5 in the 12th over. But, Rovmann Powell (33 not out off 16 balls) came to the party and along with Axar Patel (24 off 17 balls) sealed the win with some terrific power-hitting in the death overs.
LSG meanwhile come into this game after back-to-back victories, the latest being a dominant 20-run victory over Punjab Kings. Captain KL Rahul had a rare off night but the other batters stepped up to help LSG post a decent total of 153/8. Mohsin Khan (3/24) then provided great support to Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (2/11), as together they helped LSG defend the middling total comfortably.