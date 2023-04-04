DC vs GT highlights: Sai Sudharsan and David Miller anchors the win for Gujarat; Titans won by 6 wickets

IPL 2023 DC vs GT highlights: Post-match presentation
Hardik Pandya, Titans captain: "It was little funny at the start. We didn't know what was happening but something was happening. We gave away 15-20 runs more in the powerplay. [On his captaincy] It is my instinct. I like to back myself. I'd rather back me and fall down than taking others' decision. I'd rather land the first punch than take the first punch. We tell the boys to enjoy. It will help to take us right decisions and someone takes us through periods when needed. Whatever happens it is okay but be out happy out there and take care of each other. [Sudharsan] He has been batting beautifully. You can see the fruit of his hard work. In two years he will do something big in franchise cricket and hopefully for India."
B Sai Sudharsan, Player of the Match: "Thanks for backing me, a little nervous. First time here. I was thinking about what has to be done right, was not under pressure. It was a little bit low and skidding low. My turn was to take the game deep. It was about weathering the storm early on, because it was seaming early on."
Delhi Capital skipper David Warner: "It swung more than I anticipated. Losing wickets in the powerplay can be a struggle. They showed us how to adapt to the situation and it is a learning for us. We have got six more games here and anticipate the swing upfront. They bowled extremely well. We were in the game but Sai batted extremely well and David Miller took it away. [On not using Axar Patel's bowling] Just purely because of the wicket and the match-ups. We thought Kuldeep would be effective and had Mitch Marsh."
An excellent over by Kuldeep Yadav. He trapped David Miller in the front of the wickets on the first ball and Miller was given out. Miller then had to go for the review and the review showed that the ball was missing the stumps. After the LBW appeal Kuldeep concedes just 5 runs. The match is heading towards an exciting finish!
A good over for Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Marsh breaks Sai Sudharsan-Vijay Shankar partnership as he manages to trap Shankar in front of the wickets. But with Shankar gone, David Miller has walked out to bat and Miller is capable enough to help GT get the required number of runs.