DC vs GT highlights: Sai Sudharsan and David Miller anchors the win for Gujarat; Titans won by 6 wickets

DC vs GT highlights: Sai Sudharsan and David Miller anchors the win for Gujarat; Titans won by 6 wickets

DC vs GT highlights: Sai Sudharsan and David Miller anchors the win for Gujarat; Titans won by 6 wickets
By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 5, 2023 12:08 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

DC vs GT highlights: Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The home team comes into this game on the back of a crushing 50-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening game of season 16 on Saturday (April 1).

Live Updates

That's all we have for you. Hope you enjoyed our coverage.

Apr 5, 2023 12:08 AM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT highlights: Post-match presentation

Hardik Pandya, Titans captain: "It was little funny at the start. We didn't know what was happening but something was happening. We gave away 15-20 runs more in the powerplay. [On his captaincy] It is my instinct. I like to back myself. I'd rather back me and fall down than taking others' decision. I'd rather land the first punch than take the first punch. We tell the boys to enjoy. It will help to take us right decisions and someone takes us through periods when needed. Whatever happens it is okay but be out happy out there and take care of each other. [Sudharsan] He has been batting beautifully. You can see the fruit of his hard work. In two years he will do something big in franchise cricket and hopefully for India."

Apr 5, 2023 12:08 AM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT highlights: Post-match presentation

B Sai Sudharsan, Player of the Match: "Thanks for backing me, a little nervous. First time here. I was thinking about what has to be done right, was not under pressure. It was a little bit low and skidding low. My turn was to take the game deep. It was about weathering the storm early on, because it was seaming early on."

Apr 5, 2023 12:08 AM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT highlights: Post-match presentation 

Delhi Capital skipper David Warner: "It swung more than I anticipated. Losing wickets in the powerplay can be a struggle. They showed us how to adapt to the situation and it is a learning for us. We have got six more games here and anticipate the swing upfront. They bowled extremely well. We were in the game but Sai batted extremely well and David Miller took it away. [On not using Axar Patel's bowling] Just purely because of the wicket and the match-ups. We thought Kuldeep would be effective and had Mitch Marsh."

Apr 4, 2023 11:30 PM

DC vs GT LIVE: Sai Sudharsan and David Miller anchors the win for Gujarat; Titans won by 6 wickets

Apr 4, 2023 11:23 PM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 161/4, 18 Overs  

Need 2 runs to win from 12 balls

Apr 4, 2023 11:21 PM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 160/4, 17.5 Overs  

Need 3 runs to win from 13 balls 

Apr 4, 2023 11:20 PM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 157/4, 17.3 Overs  

Need 6 runs to win from 15 balls 

Apr 4, 2023 11:19 PM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 151/4, 17.2 Overs  

Need 11 runs to win from 17 balls 

Apr 4, 2023 11:18 PM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 151/4, 17.1 Overs  

Need 12 runs to win from 17 balls 

Apr 4, 2023 11:17 PM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 151/4, 17 Overs  

Anrich Nortje comes to bowl 

16.1 - Anrich Nortje to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run

16.2 - Anrich Nortje to David Miller, 1 run 

16.3 - 4!!! Anrich Nortje to Sai Sudharsan and it goes for a boundary 

16.4 - Anrich Nortje to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run

16.5 - Anrich Nortje to David Miller, 1 run 

16.6 - 6! That's good over for GT 

Apr 4, 2023 11:16 PM

IPL 2023 DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 137/4, 16 Overs 

Apr 4, 2023 11:11 PM

DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 117/4 after 15 overs (Sai Sudharsan 45 , David Miller 4)

An excellent over by Kuldeep Yadav. He trapped David Miller in the front of the wickets on the first ball and Miller was given out. Miller then had to go for the review and the review showed that the ball was missing the stumps. After the LBW appeal Kuldeep concedes just 5 runs. The match is heading towards an exciting finish!

Apr 4, 2023 11:04 PM

Kuldeep Yadav [2.0-0-13-0] is back into the attack

Apr 4, 2023 11:01 PM

DC vs GT LIVE: Gujarat Titans 112/4 after 14 overs (Sai Sudharsan 43 , David Miller 2)

A good over for Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Marsh breaks Sai Sudharsan-Vijay Shankar partnership as he manages to trap Shankar in front of the wickets. But with Shankar gone, David Miller has walked out to bat and Miller is capable enough to help GT get the required number of runs.

Apr 4, 2023 10:59 PM
X