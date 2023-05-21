RCB vs GT Live Score: Virat-Faf power Bangalore to a quick start in do-or-die game

RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 67/0 after 7 overs
6.1: Rashid Khan to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
6.2: Rashid Khan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
6.3: Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, 1 run
6.4: Rashid Khan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
6.5: Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, 1 run
6.6: Rashid Khan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: 62/0 after 6 overs
4.1: Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, 4 runs
4.2: Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, 2 runs
4.3: Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, 1 run
4.4: Rashid Khan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
4.5: Rashid Khan to Virat Kohli, 1 run
4.6: Rashid Khan to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
GT vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 43/0 after 4 overs
3.1: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 4 runs
3.2: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 4 runs
3.3: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 4 runs
3.4: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 1 run
3.5: Yash Dayal to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
3.6: Yash Dayal to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs
RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 26/0 after 3 overs
2.1: Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
2.2: Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs
2.3: Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs
2.4: Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs
2.5: Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
2.6: Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis, 4 runs
RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/0 after 2 overs
1.1: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 0 run
1.2: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 0 run
1.3: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 0 run
1.4: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 1 run
1.5: Yash Dayal to Faf du Plessis, 1 run
1.6: Yash Dayal to Virat Kohli, 2 runs
RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 6/0 after 1 over
0.1: Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli, 0 run
0.2: Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli, 0 run
0.3: Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli, wide
0.3: Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli, 4 runs
0.4: Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli, 0 run
0.5: Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli, 1 run
0.6: Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis, 0 run
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to open the batting for RCB. Mohammed Shami with the new ball for GT.
GT Confirmed Playing XI -:
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
RCB Confirmed Playing XI -:
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Constant rain in Bangalore has thrown up a wet outfield, which has delayed the toss that was supposed to take place at 7pm originally.
Currently placed at fourth position, Royal Challengers Bangalore also have a better net run rate (NRR) of 0.180 than Mumbai Indians (-0.128), who take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's first game, and Rajasthan Royals.
Besides playing in front of their beloved home crowd that will back them vociferously come Sunday, the other advantage for du Plessis' side is that they feature in the last game of the league round on Sunday evening, by which time RCB would know the outcome of the duel between MI and SRH in Mumbai.