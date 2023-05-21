English
RCB vs GT Highlights: Shubman Gill scores century to knock RCB out of the IPL

RCB vs GT Highlights: Shubman Gill scores century to knock RCB out of the IPL
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Tarkesh Jha   May 22, 2023 12:08 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT Live Score: While Gujarat Titans lead the pecking order with 18 points after winning nine matches and losing four, RCB are equal with MI, RR on points ahead of their game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Live Updates

SHUBMAN GILL SCORES A CENTURY TO KNOCK RCB OUT OF THE IPL! WHAT A PLAYER! WHAT A STAR!

May 22, 2023 12:08 AM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 190/4 after 19 overs 

18.1: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 1 run 

18.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, wide 

18.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 6 runs 

18.3: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

18.4: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 2 runs 

18.5: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 0 run 

18.6: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 0 run

May 22, 2023 12:05 AM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 179/4 after 18 overs 

17.1: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 6 runs 

17.2: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

17.3: Mohammed Siraj to David Miller, 0 run 

17.4: Mohammed Siraj to David Miller, OUT! Gone for 6 off 7! 

17.5: Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia, 1 run 

17.6: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, wide 

17.6: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 6 runs

May 22, 2023 12:02 AM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 164/3 after 17 overs 

16.1: V Vyshak to David Miller, 1 run 

16.2: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

16.3: V Vyshak to David Miller, wide 

16.3: V Vyshak to David Miller, 1 run 

16.4: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 2 runs 

16.5: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 2 runs 

16.6: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run

May 21, 2023 11:54 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 155/3 after 16 overs

15.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, wide 

15.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

15.2: Harshal Patel to Dasun Shanaka, 0 run 

15.3: Harshal Patel to Dasun Shanaka, OUT! Gone for 0 off 3!

15.4: Harshal Patel to David Miller, 4 runs 

15.5: Harshal Patel to David Miller, 0 run 

15.6: Harshal Patel to David Miller, 1 run

May 21, 2023 11:52 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 148/2 after 15 overs 

14.1: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 0 run 

14.2: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs 

14.3: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs 

14.4: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 6 runs 

14.5: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, OUT! Gone for 53 off 35!

14.6: V Vyshak to Dasun Shanaka, 0 run

May 21, 2023 11:42 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 134/1 after 14 overs 

13.1: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 1 run 

13.2: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

13.3: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 1 run 

13.4: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

13.5: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs 

13.6: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 1 run

May 21, 2023 11:40 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 125/1 after 13 overs

May 21, 2023 11:37 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 109/1 after 12 overs

11.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 2 runs 

11.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

11.3: Harshal Patel to Vijay Shankar, 1 leg bye 

11.4: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 2 runs

11.5: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run 

11.6: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run

May 21, 2023 11:25 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 102/1 after 11 overs

10.1: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 1 run 

10.2: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1run 

10.3: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs 

10.4: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 1 run 

10.5: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 4 runs 

10.6: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1 run

May 21, 2023 11:20 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 90/1 after 10 overs 

9.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run 

9.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run 

9.3: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

9.4: Harshal Patel to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs 

9.5: Harshal Patel to Vijay Shankar, 1 run 

9.6: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run

May 21, 2023 11:16 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 84/1 after 9 overs 

8.1: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

8.2: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 0 run 

8.3: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 1 leg bye 

8.4: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 4 runs 

8.5: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 6 runs 

8.6: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1 run

May 21, 2023 11:13 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 71/1 after 8 overs 

7.1: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

7.2: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 0 run 

7.3: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, wide 

7.3: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 2 runs 

7.4: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 1 run 

7.5: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 6 runs 

7.6: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run

May 21, 2023 11:09 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 59/1 after 7 overs 

May 21, 2023 11:07 PM

RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 51/1 after 6 overs 

5.1: Wayne Parnell to Shubman Gill, 4 runs 

5.2: Wayne Parnell to Shubman Gill, 1 run 

5.3: Wayne Parnell to Vijay Shankar, 6 runs 

5.4: Wayne Parnell to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs 

5.5: Wayne Parnell to Vijay Shankar, 1 run 

5.6: Wayne Parnell to Shubman Gill, 0 run

May 21, 2023 11:06 PM
