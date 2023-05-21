RCB vs GT Highlights: Shubman Gill scores century to knock RCB out of the IPL

SHUBMAN GILL SCORES A CENTURY TO KNOCK RCB OUT OF THE IPL! WHAT A PLAYER! WHAT A STAR!
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 190/4 after 19 overs
18.1: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 1 run
18.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, wide
18.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 6 runs
18.3: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run
18.4: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 2 runs
18.5: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 0 run
18.6: Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia, 0 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 179/4 after 18 overs
17.1: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 6 runs
17.2: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 1 run
17.3: Mohammed Siraj to David Miller, 0 run
17.4: Mohammed Siraj to David Miller, OUT! Gone for 6 off 7!
17.5: Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia, 1 run
17.6: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, wide
17.6: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 6 runs
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 164/3 after 17 overs
16.1: V Vyshak to David Miller, 1 run
16.2: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run
16.3: V Vyshak to David Miller, wide
16.3: V Vyshak to David Miller, 1 run
16.4: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 2 runs
16.5: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 2 runs
16.6: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 155/3 after 16 overs
15.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, wide
15.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run
15.2: Harshal Patel to Dasun Shanaka, 0 run
15.3: Harshal Patel to Dasun Shanaka, OUT! Gone for 0 off 3!
15.4: Harshal Patel to David Miller, 4 runs
15.5: Harshal Patel to David Miller, 0 run
15.6: Harshal Patel to David Miller, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 148/2 after 15 overs
14.1: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 0 run
14.2: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs
14.3: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs
14.4: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 6 runs
14.5: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, OUT! Gone for 53 off 35!
14.6: V Vyshak to Dasun Shanaka, 0 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 134/1 after 14 overs
13.1: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
13.2: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 1 run
13.3: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
13.4: Mohammed Siraj to Shubman Gill, 1 run
13.5: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs
13.6: Mohammed Siraj to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 125/1 after 13 overs
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 109/1 after 12 overs
11.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 2 runs
11.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run
11.3: Harshal Patel to Vijay Shankar, 1 leg bye
11.4: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 2 runs
11.5: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run
11.6: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 102/1 after 11 overs
10.1: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
10.2: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1run
10.3: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs
10.4: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
10.5: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 4 runs
10.6: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 90/1 after 10 overs
9.1: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run
9.2: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run
9.3: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 1 run
9.4: Harshal Patel to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs
9.5: Harshal Patel to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
9.6: Harshal Patel to Shubman Gill, 0 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 84/1 after 9 overs
8.1: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1 run
8.2: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 0 run
8.3: Himanshu Sharma to Vijay Shankar, 1 leg bye
8.4: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 4 runs
8.5: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 6 runs
8.6: Himanshu Sharma to Shubman Gill, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 71/1 after 8 overs
7.1: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run
7.2: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 0 run
7.3: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, wide
7.3: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 2 runs
7.4: V Vyshak to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
7.5: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 6 runs
7.6: V Vyshak to Shubman Gill, 1 run
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 59/1 after 7 overs
RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans 51/1 after 6 overs
5.1: Wayne Parnell to Shubman Gill, 4 runs
5.2: Wayne Parnell to Shubman Gill, 1 run
5.3: Wayne Parnell to Vijay Shankar, 6 runs
5.4: Wayne Parnell to Vijay Shankar, 4 runs
5.5: Wayne Parnell to Vijay Shankar, 1 run
5.6: Wayne Parnell to Shubman Gill, 0 run