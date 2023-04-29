DC v SRH Live: Mayank Agarwal falls as Hyderabad off to a shaky start

SRH 21/0 after 2 overs
1.1: Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, wide
1.1: Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, 4 runs
1.2: Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, adjudged out but Agarwal reviews successfully!
1.3: Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, wide
1.3: Anrich Nortje to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run
1.4: Anrich Nortje to Abhishek Sharma, 0 run
1.5: Anrich Nortje to Abhishek Sharma, 2 runs
1.6: Anrich Nortje to Abhishek Sharma, 4 runs
SRH 8/0 after 1 over
0.1: Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, 0 run
0.2: Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, 4 runs
0.3: Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, 4 runs
0.4: Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, 0 run
0.5: Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, 0 run
0.6: Ishant Sharma to Abhishek Sharma, 0 run
Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal to open the batting for SRH. Ishant Sharma with the new ball for DC.
Confirmed Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Akeal Hossein
DC v SRH Live: SRH wins the toss and opts to bat first
The David Warner-led side will be confident heading into this game on the back of two consecutive victories. They have made some changes to the XI with Prithvi Shaw being dropped the lineup and Ishant Sharma being called up to carry out the new-ball responsibilities.
Delhi finally seem to be getting their act right now and they will hope that Englishman Phil Salt can provide them a cracking start at the top along with Warner, who seems to have rediscovered some of his touch after a sluggish start to the season.
On the other hand, the SRH setup currently looks like square pegs in round holes with a lot of talented individuals in the XI but with a lack of clarity over the roles and responsibilities that they are expected to carry out.
All-rounder Washington Sundar took three wickets in the previous game but a hamstring injury has ruled him out of the season and that has added fresh woes to an already troublesome campaign for the team from Hyderabad.
They now have to deal with a new dilemma of replacing Sundar adequately at the crucial number seven spot whilst also addressing the poor form of Mayank Agarwal and a couple of other high-profile batsmen in their playing XI.
Predicted Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Impact Player: T Natarajan
Key Player to Watch
Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)
The pitch in Delhi favours the slower bowlers and Axar Patel will come in handy for both scalping dismissals and plugging the flow of runs in the middle overs. The southpaw has also been instrumental with the bat making handy contributions whenever required. He has scored 182 runs and picked six wickets already and he will look to put in improved performances as the team enters the second half of the campaign.
Mayank Agarwal (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Agarwal was one of Hyderabad’s biggest recruits at Rs 8.25 crore in the auction but he has been unable to do justice to the price tag with his performances so far. The opener has aggregated 164 runs at an average and strike rate of 23.43 and 111.56 in seven matches. The Karnataka batsman will be edging to prove his critics wrong in the coming seven matches and he getting in the groove could be good news for the SRH faithful.
Points Table Current Status
Delhi Capitals: 4 points – W-W-L-L-L
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4 points – L-L-L-W-W
Predicted Winning Team
Delhi just seem to be the better placed team between the two basis their recent form. They have found a balance in their playing XI and know the way to optimise their home conditions properly. They have better spinners at their disposal at the moment and that can really restrict the Sunrisers from getting a quick move on big time especially if they are to bat second and a chase a total like last time around.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in 13 games in this ground is 139, which suggests that a low-scoring encounter is on the cards on Saturday evening.
