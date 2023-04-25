Breaking News
Market ends off day's high dragged by financials
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsDC captain David Warner fined 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct

DC captain David Warner fined 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct

DC captain David Warner fined 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 25, 2023 2:41:49 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi Capitals won their second match in a row after suffering five losses in the first half of the tournament. However, they are still at the bottom of the points table.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined 12 lakh due to slow over-rate during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Recommended Articles

View All
WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


“As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Points Table updated after SRH vs DC match: Delhi beats Hyderabad but stayed at the bottom of the table
DC won the match by 7 runs and as the team won the match, Warner broke into a wild celebration mode on the face of SRH players. Warner won the match against his former team in their home ground and didn't shy away from showing his emotions in front of the Hyderabad crowd.
Delhi had won the toss and decided to bat first, however, Warner admitted that the defending total of 144 runs was an under-par score. Bowlers Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, and Mukesh Kumar took note of the task and delivered a splendid show.
ALSO READ: In pictures: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs
Delhi Capitals won their second match in a row after suffering five losses in the first half of the tournament. However, they are still at the bottom of the points table and will have to win consecutive matches to hold their chance for qualification for the playoffs. The two teams will meet each other once again when Delhi will host Hyderabad on Saturday, April 29.
Prior to this, Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct in the team’s clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli admitted to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and the match referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches.
First Published: Apr 25, 2023 2:36 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIPL
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X