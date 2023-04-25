DC captain David Warner fined 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals won their second match in a row after suffering five losses in the first half of the tournament. However, they are still at the bottom of the points table.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined 12 lakh due to slow over-rate during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

“As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

DC won the match by 7 runs and as the team won the match, Warner broke into a wild celebration mode on the face of SRH players. Warner won the match against his former team in their home ground and didn't shy away from showing his emotions in front of the Hyderabad crowd.

If @davidwarner31's reaction can sum it up... 😀 👌@DelhiCapitals register their 2⃣nd win on the bounce as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ia1GLIX1Py #TATAIPL | #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/OgRDw2XXWM— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2023 Delhi had won the toss and decided to bat first, however, Warner admitted that the defending total of 144 runs was an under-par score. Bowlers Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, and Mukesh Kumar took note of the task and delivered a splendid show.

Delhi Capitals won their second match in a row after suffering five losses in the first half of the tournament. However, they are still at the bottom of the points table and will have to win consecutive matches to hold their chance for qualification for the playoffs. The two teams will meet each other once again when Delhi will host Hyderabad on Saturday, April 29.

Prior to this, Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct in the team’s clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli admitted to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and the match referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches.