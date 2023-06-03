English
David Warner drops retirement bombshell ahead of WTC final vs India

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 3, 2023 6:03:33 PM IST (Updated)

Speaking ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) in India that kicks off on June 7, Warner revealed that he has plans of retiring from all formats after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that will be held in June 2024.

David Warner has revealed plans of hanging his boots from Test cricket at the end of the Australian summer this year. Speaking ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) in India that kicks off on June 7, Warner revealed that he has plans of retiring from all formats after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that will be held in June 2024.

He has acknowledged that he is not a definite starter in Australia’s on-going red ball tour to England, which comprises the WTC finale followed by the five-match Ashes. However, he underlined the aforementioned timeline for the fag end of his international career.
WTC Final 2023: Why is Australia concerned about the Indian bowling attack?
“You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then,” Warner mentioned.
