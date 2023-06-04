David Warner declares retirement plan ahead of WTC final against India

David Warner touched upon his plans of preparing adequately for the T20 World Cup that will begin in June next year. Warner said that Australia will be playing a lot of cricket right until February 2024. However, post that, he might have to resort to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a couple of other franchise leagues to be in good form for the mega tournament.

Australian opener David Warner has declared that he will retire from Test cricket after the match against Pakistan in January 2024. The game will in all likelihood be held at Sydney, which is Warner’s home ground. The southpaw, a veteran of 103 Tests so far, sees that as an ideal opportunity to bring curtains down on his red ball international career.

Moreover, the 36-year-old is also eyeing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA) in 2024 as his final tournament following which he will hang his boots from all formats of the game.

“I have always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game,” Warner said, speaking prior to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia that kicks off on June 7 at the Oval.