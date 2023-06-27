India will kick off their campaign by taking on five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. They will then travel up north at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for the match against Afghanistan. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially declared the schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will be held in India from October 5-November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19 whereas the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will stage the two semi-finals on November 15 and November 16 respectively.

Four days later, the home team will take on neighbours Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on October 19. The cricketing action will continue thick and fast with the Indian team set to travel to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala to avenge their semi-final defeat in 2019 against New Zealand on October 22, which is a Sunday.

India has a week-long break after that game. Their next match will be against the defending champions England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 29. On November 2, Mumbai will host India’s following game against one of the teams that makes it to the main tournament from the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Three days later, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be a witness to the India-South Africa clash on November 5.

India will finally bring curtains down to their group stage fixtures with a match against another qualifying side in Bengaluru on November 12. As mentioned above, four teams will then progress to the semi-finals with the last-four clashes commencing from November 15 onwards.