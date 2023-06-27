CNBC TV18
Dates and venues of India's fixtures in ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Dates and venues of India's fixtures in ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Dates and venues of India's fixtures in ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 27, 2023 12:29:27 PM IST (Published)

India will kick off their campaign by taking on five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. They will then travel up north at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for the match against Afghanistan. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially declared the schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will be held in India from October 5-November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19 whereas the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will stage the two semi-finals on November 15 and November 16 respectively.

ICC World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IND vs PAK clash on October 15
X