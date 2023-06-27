By Tarkesh Jha

India will kick off their campaign by taking on five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. They will then travel up north at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for the match against Afghanistan. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially declared the schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will be held in India from October 5-November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19 whereas the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will stage the two semi-finals on November 15 and November 16 respectively.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IND vs PAK clash on October 15 India will kick off their campaign by taking on five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. They will then travel up north at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for the match against Afghanistan. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Tweets GET YOUR CALENDARS READY! 🗓️🏆 The ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 2023 schedule is out now ⬇️#CWC23https://t.co/j62Erj3d2c— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023 India's matches in World Cup 2023: 8th Oct - Vs AUS, Chennai.11th Oct - Vs AFG, Delhi.15th Oct - Vs PAK, Ahmed.19th Oct - Vs BAN, Pune.22nd Oct - Vs NZ, Dharamshala.29th Oct - Vs ENG, Lucknow.2nd Nov - Vs Q 2, Mumbai.5th Nov - Vs SA, Kolkata.11th Nov - Vs Q1, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/TRPAmSDtkC— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 27, 2023