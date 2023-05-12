Breaking News
Daren Ganga on Sunil Narine's struggle, Brian Lara being ahead of the time and Kieron Pollard being the best player to use data

Daren Ganga on Sunil Narine's struggle, Brian Lara being ahead of the time and Kieron Pollard being the best player to use data

Daren Ganga on Sunil Narine's struggle, Brian Lara being ahead of the time and Kieron Pollard being the best player to use data
By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 3:38:00 PM IST (Published)

Darren Ganga was talking to the media at the sidelines of a Cricviz event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The former West Indies cricketer turned commentator spoke at length on Sunil Narine's struggles, Brian Lara using the stats and data during his playing days and what made Kieron Pollard such a powerful finisher in T20 cricket.

Sunil Narine remains a "formidable" force but Kolkata Knight Riders' lack of success has put him under pressure, said former West Indies captain Daren Ganga, who feels a change in franchise could freshen up the struggling Caribbean mystery spinner.

With young spinners like Varun Chakravarthy (17 wickets in 11 matches) and Suyash Sharma (10 wickets in 8 matches) enjoying success this IPL, Narine has struggled with his remodelled bowling action getting him only seven wickets in 11 matches.
The 34-year-old Narine, once at the forefront of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling attack, has played for the two-time IPL winners since IPL 2012.
