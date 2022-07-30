Homesports news

CWG 2022: Sanket Sargar gives India its first medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

CWG 2022: Sanket Sargar gives India its first medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but he failed in two clean and jerk attempts as he injured his right arm and with a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

India's Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver medal in the men's 55kg category here on Saturday.
The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.
Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze. Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.
But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he seemingly picked up an injury and looked in agony after he failed to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts. In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.
Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honours in their respective events.
Follow the updates from day 2 of Commonwealth Games here
Tags
Previous Article

MiG-21 crash: Despite chequered safety record, why the 'Flying Coffin' still remains in service

Next Article

Telangana SI exam hall ticket 2022 released: Here’s how to download