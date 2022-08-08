CWG 2022: The rise of Eldhose Paul, India's first-ever gold medallist triple jumper

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Commonwealth Games 2022: Paul had been winning gold at the national level quite consistently in the run-up to CWG 2022, but he made history by winning the first-ever gold by any Indian triple jumper in a major international event. Find out more about the athlete from Kerala and his career graph.

Eldhose Paul on August 7 created history by winning India's first-ever gold in the triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Paul, who hails from Kerala's Ernakulam district, produced his personal best jump of 17.03 m to clinch the gold medal during his CWG debut. He was followed by teammate Abdulla Aboobacker, who won a silver medal with a 17.02 m jump.

While Indian triple jumpers had podium finishes on four occasions in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games, the all-important gold had remained beyond their reach.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old became the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the triple jump event in the World Athletics Championships. Paul with a 16.68 m jump finished in the top 12 to confirm a berth in the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Paul was born in a middle class family. After passing his Class 12, he sudied at the Kothamangalam's Mar Athanasius College (MAC), which is considered the nursery for budding athletes in Kerala. Here, he received training under the guidance of Dronacharya awardee T.P. Ouseph.

Paul, who was pursuing an arts degree, left college midway to take up a job in the Indian Navy in 2016. Since then he has been representing the Services at domestic athletics events. He also received training from M. Harikrishnana at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

Paul won a gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix in 2021 and followed it up with another first-position finish at the triple jump events of the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala.

In 2022, the 25-year-old returned to the Indian Grand Prix, this time in Thiruvananthapuram to secure consecutive gold at the triple jump event. Paul continued the momentum in the National Federation Cup, winning gold with his career-best 16.99 m jump, a record he has now bettered with a 17.03 m jump at the Commonwealth Games 2022.