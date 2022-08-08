    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    CWG 2022: The rise of Eldhose Paul, India's first-ever gold medallist triple jumper

    CWG 2022: The rise of Eldhose Paul, India's first-ever gold medallist triple jumper

    CWG 2022: The rise of Eldhose Paul, India's first-ever gold medallist triple jumper
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Commonwealth Games 2022: Paul had been winning gold at the national level quite consistently in the run-up to CWG 2022, but he made history by winning the first-ever gold by any Indian triple jumper in a major international event. Find out more about the athlete from Kerala and his career graph.

    Eldhose Paul on August 7 created history by winning India's first-ever gold in the triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Paul, who hails from Kerala's Ernakulam district, produced his personal best jump of 17.03 m to clinch the gold medal during his CWG debut. He was followed by teammate Abdulla Aboobacker, who won a silver medal with a 17.02 m jump.

    While Indian triple jumpers had podium finishes on four occasions in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games, the all-important gold had remained beyond their reach.

    Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 schedule for India and match preview

    Earlier this year, the 25-year-old became the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the triple jump event in the World Athletics Championships. Paul with a 16.68 m jump finished in the top 12 to confirm a berth in the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

    Paul was born in a middle class family. After passing his Class 12, he sudied at the Kothamangalam's Mar Athanasius College (MAC), which is considered the nursery for budding athletes in Kerala.  Here, he received training under the guidance of Dronacharya awardee T.P. Ouseph.

    Also read: Where and when to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony

    Paul, who was pursuing an arts degree, left college midway to take up a job in the Indian Navy in 2016.  Since then he has been representing the Services at domestic athletics events. He also received training from M. Harikrishnana at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

    Paul won a gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix in 2021 and followed it up with another first-position finish at the triple jump events of the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala.

    Also read: A look at Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal's glorious career

    In 2022, the 25-year-old returned to the Indian Grand Prix, this time in Thiruvananthapuram to secure consecutive gold at the triple jump event. Paul continued the momentum in the National Federation Cup, winning gold with his career-best 16.99 m jump, a record he has now bettered with a 17.03 m jump at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

    Click here for live updates of Commonwealth Games 2022
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    Commonwealth Games 2022gold medal

    Previous Article

    Xiaomi and Realme phones under Rs 12,000 may be driven out of the market in India

    Next Article

    From talks of acquisition to a Twitter battle, a look at what is going on between WazirX and Binance ownership

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng