Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally - Weightlifters Sanket Sagar and Gururaja wins silver and bronze respectively

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Here is the updated medal tally from the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham. Australia is leading the medal tally with 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze. India is placed seventh with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze. 

Australia is leading the medal tally with 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze. India is placed seventh with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze.
Medals won by India:
Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India's account as he clinched the silver medal in the men's 55kg final. It was followed by the bronze medal by Gururaja in the men's 61kg weightlifting final.
PositionCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia104418
2England36312
3New Zealand3317
4Malaysia2002
5Scotland1247
6Canada1214
7Bermuda1001
7Uganda1001
9India0112
9Kenya0112
