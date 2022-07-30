    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally - Weightlifters Sanket Sagar and Gururaja wins silver and bronze respectively

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally - Weightlifters Sanket Sagar and Gururaja wins silver and bronze respectively

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Here is the updated medal tally from the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham. Australia is leading the medal tally with 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze. India is placed seventh with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze. 

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally - Weightlifters Sanket Sagar and Gururaja wins silver and bronze respectively
    Here is the updated medal tally from the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham.
    Australia is leading the medal tally with 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze. India is placed seventh with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze.
    Medals won by India:
    Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India's account as he clinched the silver medal in the men's 55kg final. It was followed by the bronze medal by Gururaja in the men's 61kg weightlifting final.
    PositionCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
    1Australia104418
    2England36312
    3New Zealand3317
    4Malaysia2002
    5Scotland1247
    6Canada1214
    7Bermuda1001
    7Uganda1001
    9India0112
    9Kenya0112
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    India at CWG 2022, Day 2 LIVE updates: Weightlifters Sanket Sagar and Gururaja win silver and bronze in 55kg and 61kg respectively; Mirabai Chanu in action soon

    Next Article

    CWG 2022: India steamroll Sri Lanka 5-0, qualify for knockouts in mixed team badminton

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng