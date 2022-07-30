Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally - Weightlifters Sanket Sagar and Gururaja wins silver and bronze respectively

Here is the updated medal tally from the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham.

Australia is leading the medal tally with 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze. India is placed seventh with 1 Silver and 1 Bronze.

Medals won by India:

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened India's account as he clinched the silver medal in the men's 55kg final. It was followed by the bronze medal by Gururaja in the men's 61kg weightlifting final.