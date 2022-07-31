    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga rewrites two Games record to win India's second gold in Birmingham Games

    CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga rewrites two Games record to win India's second gold in Birmingham Games

    Profile image
    By PTI  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India's tally on Sunday.

    CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga rewrites two Games record to win India's second gold in Birmingham Games
    Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India's tally on Sunday. The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).
    Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg). The 19-year-old from Aizwal wrote the Games snatch (140kg) and overall lift (300kg) record in his name but not before an injury scare as twice he grimaced in pain during the clean and jerk attempts. Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had begun with 136kg. Jeremy further targetted 143kg in his final attempt, but did not succeed. In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner began with 154kg and followed that up with 160kg, but could not complete the 165kg attempt.
    This was India's fifth medal from the weightlifting arena with Mirabai Chanu (gold), Sanket Sargar (silver), Bidyarani Devi (silver) and Gururaj Poojary (bronze) earning podium finishes on Saturday. Son of a national-level boxer Lalneihtluanga, Lalrinnunga also aspired to don the gloves but shifted to weightlifting as it involved just power to excel, something he found fascinating.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Meet the new commissioner of Delhi police — the man who chased down Veerappan

    Next Article

    Bottomline: A slowing US economy isn’t good for equities

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng