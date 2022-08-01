CWG 2022 gold medallist, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga wanted to be a boxer like his father

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga created history by clinching a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in the men's 67 kg category on July 31.

The 19-year-old weightlifter, who hails from Aizawl in Mizoram, said he was happy to win the gold for India, but said he could have done better, NDTV reported.

Lalrinnunga, son of a well-known Mizoram boxer of the 1990s, Lalneihtluanga, trained at the Pune-based Army Sports Institute (ASI) and its Boys Sports Company. He smashed two Commonwealth Games records with a lift of 140 kg in snatch and 160 kg in clean and jerk.

Father’s support

The spirited Lalrinnunga grew up with his four siblings in Aizawl. His father Lalneihtluanga gave up his sporting career to take up a job in the Public Works Department (PWD) and support his family. However, in 2018, Lalneihtluanga told Indian Express that he supported his son in his career despite living on a salary of Rs 370 per day.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga gold medal final (Image: AP)

Initially, Lalrinnunga wanted to be a boxer like his father. However, he showed a lot of promise at the state academy while training in basic weightlifting techniques with bamboo sticks and water pipes.

“My father was a boxer. He used to take us to his training sometimes and I picked up boxing slowly. It was great until I saw weightlifting,” Scroll quoted Lalrinnunga as saying.

Soon, he was selected to train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune at the age of nine and started specialised training in weightlifting. In 2019, Lalrinnunga became a naib subedar in the Indian Army as part of the 17th Battalion of the Brigade of Guards.

Youth Olympics

In October 2018, Lalrinnunga caught the country’s attention after he won gold in the 62 kg boys’ category in the third Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. He lifted 274 kg with 124 kg in snatch and 150 kg in clean and jerk. He also clinched the silver medal in Asian weightlifting championship. At the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, Lalrinnunga ranked 21 in the men's 67 kg category.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Final (Image: SONY LIV)

In 2016 and 2017, Lalrinnunga had won silver medals at the World Youth Championship in Penang and Bangkok. He also bagged medals at the Asian youth and junior championships and Commonwealth youth and junior championships.

Lalrinnunga holds three national records in the 67kg category — 141 kg in snatch, 167 kg in clean and jerk, and 306 kg total.

Despite his young age, Lalrinnunga is a serious competitor and never lost sight of the medal while competing in the biggest event of his career.