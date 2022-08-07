CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker finish first and second in men's triple jump as India get historic gold and silver

By PTI

Mini It could have been an Indian clean sweep for India in the event had it not been for Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda. Praveen Chithravel was the third Indian in the final and was in the silver medal contention until Aboobacker with his penultimate leap pushed Chithravel out of the medal race.

Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker in Birmingham on Sunday. Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt.

It could have been an Indian clean sweep for India in the event had it not been for Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda. Praveen Chithravel was the third Indian in the final and was in the silver medal contention until Aboobacker with his penultimate leap pushed Chithravel out of the medal race.

Nhal Perinchief's best jump of 16.92m which came in the first attempt continued to be inside the top three throughout the course of the final. Nhal Perinchief in the end walked away with the bronze medal.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in the 1970 and the 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in the 2010 and 2014 editions.