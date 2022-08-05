CWG 2022 Day 8: Complete schedule, match preview for India

By CNBCTV18.com

On Day 8 of CWG 2022, all eyes will be on the women’s hockey team who will go against Australia in the semi-finals, Hima Das who will participate in the 200m semi-finals and Indian wrestlers Sakshi Mallik and Divya Kakran, who will compete in the quarterfinals.

Here is the complete schedule of Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 for India.

Athletics and Para Athletics:

3:06 PM: Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2- Jyothi Yarraji

4:10 PM: Women’s Long Jump qualifying round: Group A- Ancy Edapilly

4:19 PM: Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2

11:35 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A&B- A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul

12:53 AM (Saturday): Women’s 200m semi-final 2- Hima Das

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):

Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin

4:10 PM: Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha

6:10 PM: Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe

11:20 PM: Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi

12 AM (Saturday): Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti

Lawn Bowls:

1 PM: Women’s Pair Quarterfinals: India vs England

4:30 PM: Men’s Fours Quarterfinals: India vs Canada

4:30 PM: Women’s Pair Semi-finals*

9 PM: Men’s Fours Semi-finals*

Squash:

10:30 PM: Women’s Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi

11:15 PM: Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne

12:45 AM (Saturday): Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia)

Table Tennis:

2 PM: Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajlde/Ajoke

2 PM: Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Chee Feng/Ying Ho

3:15 PM: Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey

3:15 PM: Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Fang

3:15 PM: Women’s singles round of 16: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee

3:55 PM: Men’s doubles round of 16: Harmeet/Sanil vs Dillon/Xin Yan

3:55 PM: Men’s doubles round of 16: Sathiyan/Sharath vs Bawm/Mohutasin

4:30 PM: Women’s doubles round of 32: Manika/Diya vs Chung/Spicer

5:05 PM: Men’s singles round of 32: Sharath vs Finn Luu

5:30 PM: Men’s singles round of 16: K Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama

5:45 PM: Men’s singles round of 32: Sathiyan vs Paul McCreery

5:45 PM: Men’s singles round of 32: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa

9:30 PM: Women’s doubles round of 32: Reeth/Sreeja vs Elliott/Plaistow

Para Table Tennis:

2:40 PM: Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey

2:40 PM: Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye

2:40 PM: Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule

Hockey:

10.30 PM: Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia

Wrestling (starts at 3:00 pm):

Men’s Freestyle 125kg- Quarter-final: Mohit Grewal vs vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s Freestyle 65kg- 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg- 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg- Quarter-final: Anshu Malik vs TBD

Women’s Freestyle 62kg- Sakshi Malik, Quarter-final vs Kelsey Barnes (England)

Women’s Freestyle 68kg- Quarter-final: Divya Kakran vs TBD

Match Preview

In the Hockey semi-finals, India's women's hockey team will be up against Australia today. The last time the two clashed was at the Tokyo Olympics last year, in which India won 1-0. India will be hoping to keep that up while Australia will be looking to counter.

Hima Das will be featuring in the Women's 200m semi-final today with hopes of another high value medal for India.

Today, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth will be playing the women's singles and men's singles Round of 16 matches respectively while wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Divya Karen will compete in the quarterfinals of their respective categories.

Day 7 Highlights

Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was yet another success for the Indian contingent. India managed to win two medals late on Day 7 with Murali Sreeshankar and Sudhir winning silver in long jump and gold in para-powerlifting, respectively.

India’s four boxers, Amit Panghal (men's 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 60kg), Sagar Ahlawat (men's +91kg), Rohit Tokas (men's 67kg) also assured the country of a medal as each of them stormed to the semi-final round in their respective weight categories.

The Indian men’s hockey team also progressed to the semi-final after beating Wales 4-1 in their last men’s hockey Pool B game.

In singles Badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth also made ground into the Round of 16 while Manika Batra moved into the Round of 16 in the singles category of the table Tennis event.