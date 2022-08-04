India at CWG 2022, Day 7 LIVE: Sindhu begins her singles campaign; Track and Field events commence shortly

In case you missed the action on Day 6 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games here is the brief synopsis of what the Indian contingent did in the Birmingham Games yesterday.

Day 6 was another successful day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as the country added four bronze medals to the tally to take the overall medal count of the country to 17. Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh both won a bronze medal each in the respective men's 109 kg and 109+ kg categories in weightlifting. Saurav Ghosal became the first Indian to win a bronze medal in men's singles in squash. In the track and field events, Tejaswin Shankar opened India's tally as he finished third in high jump.