    sports news

    India at CWG 2022, Day 7 LIVE: Sindhu begins her singles campaign; Track and Field events commence shortly

    India at CWG 2022, Day 7 LIVE: Sindhu begins her singles campaign; Track and Field events commence shortly

    By Prakhar Sachdeo
    Follow all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 7 action of the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

    India at CWG 2022, Day 7 LIVE: Sindhu begins her singles campaign; Track and Field events commence shortly

    • In case you missed the action on Day 6 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games here is the brief synopsis of what the Indian contingent did in the Birmingham Games yesterday. 

      Day 6 was another successful day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as the country added four bronze medals to the tally to take the overall medal count of the country to 17. Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh both won a bronze medal each in the respective men's 109 kg and 109+ kg categories in weightlifting. Saurav Ghosal became the first Indian to win a bronze medal in men's singles in squash. In the track and field events, Tejaswin Shankar opened India's tally as he finished third in high jump.

    • We are just getting started on Day 7 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Below is the complete schedule of the Indian contingent for Day 7 of CWG 2022. 

    • CWG 2022 Day 7: Full schedule, match preview for India
      After a successful day 6 winning 4 bronze medals, India will be looking to perform even better while eyeing a gold in the long jump final.
      India at CWG 2022, Day 7 LIVE: Sindhu begins her singles campaign; Track and Field events commence shortly

    • Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Today is Day 7 of the Birmingham Games and we shall see plenty of Indians in action. 

    • Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Today is Day 7 of the Birmingham Games and we shall see plenty of Indians in action. 

    Follow all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 7 action of the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
