CWG 2022 Day 7: Full schedule, match preview for India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini After a successful day 6 winning 4 bronze medals, India will be looking to perform even better while eyeing a gold in the long jump final.

Day 6 was another successful day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as the country added four bronze medals to the tally to take the overall medal count of the country to 17. Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh both won a bronze medal each in the respective men's 109 kg and 109+ kg categories in weightlifting. Saurav Ghosal became the first Indian to win a bronze medal in men's singles in squash. In the track and field events, Tejaswin Shankar opened India's tally as he finished third in high jump.

In boxing, Hussam Uddin Mohammed (men's 57 kg), Nitu Ganghas (women's 48 kg), and Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) all went to the semi-finals and guaranteed India three more medals.

With a successful showing at Day 6, the athletes will however, aim at changing the colour of the medal on Day 7 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Today, Amit Panghal will be among four Indian boxers in action in their respective categories while squash player Sourav Ghoshal will be teaming up with Deepika Pallikal in the mixed doubles round of 16.

However, all eyes will be on Murali Sreeshankar as he will go in as India's biggest hope for gold today, in the men's long jump final.

Here is the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 complete schedule for India:

Athletics

2:30pm: Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round: Sarita Singh, Manju Bala

3:03pm: Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2: Hima Das

Aug 5: 12:12am: Men's Long Jump Finals: Murali Sreeshankar, Muhmmed Anees Yahiya

Boxing

4:45pm: Amit Panghal (Over 48:51kg QFs)

6:15pm: Jasmine Lamboria (Over 67:70kg QFs)

8pm: Sagar Ahlawat (Over 92kg QFs)

(Aug 5) 12:30am: Rohit Tokas (Over 63.5:67kg QFs)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

4:30pm onwards Bavleen Kaur: Individual qualification sub-division 1

Men's Hockey

6:30pm: India vs Wales

Lawn Bowls

4pm: Mridul Borgohain (men's singles)

Squash

5:30pm: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh (women's doubles RO32)

6pm: Senthilkumar Valavan/Abhay Singh (men's doubles RO32)

7pm: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal (mixed doubles RO16)

11pm: Joshana Chinappa/Harpinder Pal Singh Sandhu (mixed doubles RO16)

(Aug 5) 12:30am: Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal (women's doubles RO16)

Table Tennis (all matches will begin 8:30pm onwards)

Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennsion: mixed doubles RO64

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra: mixed doubles RO32

Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula: mixedd doubles RO32

Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra: women's singles RO32

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty and Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: mixed doubles RO32

Para Table Tennis

3:45pm: Bhavani Hasmukhbhai Patel (women's singles classes 3-5 group 1)

3:45pm: Baby Sahana Ravi (women's singles classes 6-10 group 1)

4:20pm: Sonalben Manubhai Patel (women's singles classes 3-5 group 2)

5:30pm: Raj Aravindan Alagar (men's singles classes 3-5 group 2)

Match Preview

Today, India’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will take on team Wales in the men's Pool B clash at the Birmingham. India dominated the proceedings against Canada on Wednesday, by winning 8:0. If India win against Wales they will almost solidify their place in the semi-finals for the fourth successive time.

In mixed doubles round of 16 of squash, bronze winner Sourav Ghoshal will be in action again with Deepika Pallikal.

Another important event for Indian will be the men’s long jump final in which the duo of Muhammed Anees Yahiya and M Sreeshankar will be participating.