India at CWG 2022, Day 6, LIVE updates: Lovepreet Singh in medal contention in men's 109kg weightlifting final

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)
Follow all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 6 action of the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    This how close the competition is at the halfway stage. Just five kilos separates the man at the top with the man at the fifth place. 

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    The Clean and Jerk phase of the final gets underway within a few minutes. How Lovepreet performs in Clean and Jerk should decide if he walks away with a medal or not. 

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    The Snatch phase of the men's 109kg weightlifting final is done and India's Lovepreet Singh is in medal contention at the half-way stage of the final. With the best lift of 163kg he is behind leader Jack Hitila Opeloge of Samoa whoes best lift in Snatch is 164kg.  At second place is Canada's Pierre-Alexandre Bessette who also had the best lift of 163kg in Snatch. 

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    It is 3 in 3 for Lovepreet Singh! The Indian weightlifter wanted to lift 163kg for his third Snatch lift and he did it in style. Lovpreet ends his Snatch sequence with three perfect lifts and keeps himself in medal contention. 

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    Another perfect lift by Lovepreet Singh. He increases weight to 161kg for his second Snatch attempt and effortlessly lifts the barbell over his head. Lovepreet is on fire and is keeping himself in the medal contention. 
     

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    A solid opening lift by India's Lovepreet Singh as he has no problems in lifting 157kg over his head. That was an impressive lift. 

     

  • On this day, exactly a year ago, India's women's hockey team defeated Australia in Tokyo Olympics in a crucial quarterfinal match. Today in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the team again finds itself in a must-win position. Today they face Canada. After the defeat against England, India need to win the match against Canada to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Can Savita Punia and her team deliver under pressure? 

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    We have an update on Lovepreet's starting Snatch weight. He has increased his starting Snatch weight from 145kg to 157kg, which is the highest for all the eleven weightlifters. That puts him in the gold medal contention. 

  • Five Indian boxers are in line for their quarterfinal bouts later today.  

    As Lovepreet Singh waits for his chance, here is a reminder that as many as five Indian boxers will be in action later today. All these Indian boxers will have their quarterfinal bouts. So, all these boxers win their quarterfinal matches and qualify for semis then five bronze medals will be confirmed, as in boxing, reaching the semifinal stage ensures the bronze medal, irrespective if you win or lose the semifinal match. 

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    The initial lift will not be enough to put Lovepreet Singh in medal contention. But if he wishes he can increase the weight to get himself into the medal race. 

  • Weightlifting, men's 109kg final

    Lovepreet Singh will get his Snatch underway with a lift of 145kg. But that can change. 

  • Here is the start list of the men's 109kg weightlifting final. 

  • We will be kickstarting Day 6 action of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with weightlifting where India's Lovepreet Singh will be in action soon. 

  • Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the sixth day.  All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)  
     
    Athletics:  
     
    Women's Shot Put final  Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)
       
    Boxing:  
    Women 
     
    45kg-48 kg (minimum weight)  quarterfinals Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm) 48-50 kg (light flyweight)  quarterfinals  Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)  
    66-70 kg (light middleweight) quarterfinals  Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)  
     
    Men  
     
    54-57 kg (featherweight)  quarterfinals  Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm) 
    75-80 kg (light heavyweight)  quarterfinals  Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)          
     
    Cricket:  
     
    Women's T20  India versus Barbados  10.30 PM   
     
    Hockey:   
     
    Women's Pool A  India versus Canada 03.30 PM  
     
    Men's Pool B  India versus Canada  06.30 PM          
     
    Judo  
     
    Women's 
     
    78kg quarterfinals  Tulika Mann  2.30 PM onwards   
     
    Men's 
     
    100kg elimination round of 16  Deepak Deswal  2.30 PM onwards   
     
    Lawn Bowls:  
     
    Men's Singles  Mridul Borgohain   1 PM and 4 PM  
     
    Women's Pair  India versus Nuie  1 PM and 4 PM  
     
    Men's Four  India versus Cook Islands and England  7.30 PM and 10.30 PM  
     
    Women's Triple  India versus Nuie 07.30 PM   
     
    Squash Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka 03.30 PM  
     
    Weightlifting  
     
    Men's 109 kg  Lovpreet Singh  02.00 PM  
     
    Women's 87kg  Purnima Pandey  06.30 PM  
     
    Men's 109 kg  Gurdeep Singh  11 PM.

  • Here is the latest medal tally of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

  • Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Today is Day 6 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and we shall again see many Indian athletes in action today. 

