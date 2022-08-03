India at CWG 2022, Day 6, LIVE updates: Lovepreet Singh in medal contention in men's 109kg weightlifting final

Five Indian boxers are in line for their quarterfinal bouts later today.

As Lovepreet Singh waits for his chance, here is a reminder that as many as five Indian boxers will be in action later today. All these Indian boxers will have their quarterfinal bouts. So, all these boxers win their quarterfinal matches and qualify for semis then five bronze medals will be confirmed, as in boxing, reaching the semifinal stage ensures the bronze medal, irrespective if you win or lose the semifinal match.