India at CWG 2022, Day 6, LIVE updates: Lovepreet Singh in medal contention in men's 109kg weightlifting final

Follow all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 6 action of the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Weightlifting, men's 109kg final
A solid opening lift by India's Lovepreet Singh as he has no problems in lifting 157kg over his head. That was an impressive lift.
On this day, exactly a year ago, India's women's hockey team defeated Australia in Tokyo Olympics in a crucial quarterfinal match. Today in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the team again finds itself in a must-win position. Today they face Canada. After the defeat against England, India need to win the match against Canada to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Can Savita Punia and her team deliver under pressure?
Five Indian boxers are in line for their quarterfinal bouts later today.
As Lovepreet Singh waits for his chance, here is a reminder that as many as five Indian boxers will be in action later today. All these Indian boxers will have their quarterfinal bouts. So, all these boxers win their quarterfinal matches and qualify for semis then five bronze medals will be confirmed, as in boxing, reaching the semifinal stage ensures the bronze medal, irrespective if you win or lose the semifinal match.
Lovepreet Singh will get his Snatch underway with a lift of 145kg. But that can change.
Here is the start list of the men's 109kg weightlifting final.
We will be kickstarting Day 6 action of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with weightlifting where India's Lovepreet Singh will be in action soon.
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Today is Day 6 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and we shall again see many Indian athletes in action today.