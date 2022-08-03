CWG 2022 Day 6: Full schedule, match preview for India

After a brilliant show on Day 5 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Indian contingent is gearing up for the sixth day on August 3.

On Day 5 on August 2, India won gold in the women's four lawn bowls event. The men's table tennis team defeated Singapore to win gold. Weightlifter Vikas Thakur won silver in the men's 96kg category. India ended the day with a silver in mixed team badminton event.

There are three medal events in weightlifting, one in athletics and one in squash on Day 6 at the CWG 2022. In other events such as women’s cricket, the Indian contingent will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Day 6 India schedule

Here’s a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 full schedule for India.

Weightlifting: Men's 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh (2 pm)

Hockey: Women's Pool A – India vs Canada (3:30 pm)

Squash: Mixed Doubles round of 32 India vs Sri Lanka (3:30 pm)

Hockey: Men's Pool B – India vs Canada (6:30 pm)

Weightlifting: Women's 87kg – Purnima Pandey (6:30 pm)

Lawn Bowls: Women's Triple – India vs Nuie (7:30 pm)

Lawn Bowls: Men's Singles – Mridul Borgohain (1 pm and 4 pm)

Lawn Bowls: Women's Pair – India vs Nuie (1 pm and 4 pm)

Cricket: Women's T20 India vs Barbados (10:30 pm)

Boxing: 48-50 kg light flyweight quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11:15 pm)

Boxing: 75-80 kg light heavyweight quarter-finals – Ashish Kumar (2:00 am)

Judo Women's 78kg quarter-finals – Tulika Mann (2:30 pm)

Judo Men's 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal (2:30 pm)

Boxing: Women 45kg-48 kg minimum weight quarterfinals – Nitu Ganghas (4:45 pm)

Boxing: Men 54-57 kg featherweight quarterfinals – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5:45 pm)

Lawn Bowls: Men's Four – India vs Cook Islands and England (7:30 pm and 10:30 pm)

Weightlifting: Men's 109 kg – Gurdeep Singh (11:00 pm)

Athletics: Men's High Jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11:30 pm)

Athletics: Women Shot Put final – Manpreet Kaur (12:35 am on August 4)

Boxing: 66-70 kg light middleweight quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12:45 am on August 4)

Match preview

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will have to beat Canada teams in their respective matches. With both the teams performing well till now, beating Canada should not pose a difficulty in both fixtures.

The Indian women’s cricket squad is expected to beat Barbados to secure a place in the semi-finals. Both the teams have played two matches, each winning 1 and losing 1.

Lovpreet Singh will try to win India another medal in weightlifting in the men's 109 kg division. Purnima Pandey and Gurdeep Singh will also compete for medals in the women's 87 kg and men's 109+ kg events.