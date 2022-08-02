India at CWG 2022, Day 5, LIVE updates: Sreeshankar, Anees qualify for long jump final; Lawn Bowl Women's Fours final underway

Follow all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 5 action of the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 here. KEY UPDATES: Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Yahiya qualify for the men's long jump final.
India are surely putting up a good show in the final against South Africa. After End 4 India are in lead. India 3 South Africa 2 after End 4.
India and South Africa are tied 2-2 after End 3. India keeping up with their opponents in the final.
India in lead after End 1. Good start for the team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanomi Saikia and Rupa Rani.
The final of Women's Four in Lawn Bowl is underway. This final is between India and South Africa.
Athletics, Women's Shot Put Qualifying
Some more good news coming from Track and Field events as India's Manpreet Kaur has qualified for the final of the women's Shot Put. With the best throw of 16.78m she finished seventh in the qualifying field of 13 athletes. The automatic qualification mark was set at `18.00m.
Shifting our focus back to weightlifting where India's Punam Yadav is second at the half-way mark with the best lift of 98kg in Snatch. She is just 2kg behind leader Maya Laylor whose best lift in Snatch was 100kg. The Clean and Jerk have gotten underway. Punam Yadav is expected t start Clean and Jerk with 116kg.
Good news for Indian athletics fans as both Murali Shreeshankar and Muhammd Anees have qualified for the final of the men's Long Jump. While Shreeshankar had a massive jump of 8.05m in just his first attempt, 0.05m above the direct qualification mark, Muhammd Anees' second attempt of 7.68m in the qualifying was enough for him to make a spot in the top 12. So both Shreeshankar and Anees will be looking for the medals come the final!
As we wait for the Clean and Jerk in the women's 76kg weightlifting final to get underway, here is some update from the men's long jump qualification which is also underway at the moment. The big news is that India's M Sreeshanakar has qualified for the final with a jump of 8.05m in just his first attempt. The direct qualification mark has been set at 8.00m. India's Muhammud Anees is also in the qualifying and he has completed all three jumps and his best jump is 7.68m and he is placed eighth in the overall qualifying list.
Punam Yadav failed in her first attempt as she wanted to lift 95kg. But Punam came back strong in her second attempt and had a good lift of 95kg.
Shifting our focus back to the weightlifting arena where the final of women's 76kg is underway and India's Punam Yadav is in action.
Sreeshanakar nails his first attempt. With a massive jump of 8.05m Sreeshanakar gets a direct qualification the final of the men's Long Jump. That is some start by the star Indian jumper.
Sreeshanakar is ready to go for his first attempt!
Qualification Rules: Qualifying performance 8.00 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) advance to the Final.
All jumpers will get three attempts in the qualifying round. So, the jumpers have to record a jump of either 8.00m or be among the best 12 jumpers in the qualifying round.
The men's Long Jump qualifying has gotten underway. India's Muhammed Anees was the first to go in Group B. And he registered a jump of 7.49m in his first attempt.
There are two groups in the men's long jump qualifying. While Sreeshankar is in Group B, Muhammed Anees is in Group B
While women's 76kg weightlifting final is underway, and we wait for India's Punam Yadav to get her campaign underway. We would like to remind that Athletic events get underway today. And the first Indians in action in the track and field events will be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammad Anees Yahiya.
The Snatch event of the weightlifting final has begun. And Punam Yadav's starting weight in Snatch is 95kg. It is the joint highest in the final along with Canada's Maya Lalor. But the initial looks at the start list, Maya Lalor and Punam Yadav will be fighting for the gold medal in the event.
Right then the women's 76kg weightlifting final is underway.
The start list of the women's 76kg weightlifting final is out. And here it is. The start list tells us that Punam Yadav will be in medal contention. Will Punam add a seventh medal from weightlifting to the Indian tally? We shall soon know.
The women's 76kg weightlifting final will start shortly. India is being represented by Punam Yadav in this event.
As we build up towards all the action of Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Here in the medal tally of the 2022 CWG with all the medal winners for India.