CWG 2022, Day 4, LIVE India updates: Ajay Singh in medal contention in men's 81kg weightlifting final

As we wait for the men's 81kg weightlifting final to get underway, here is the Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Schedule on Day 4

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Swimming: Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm) Table Tennis: Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing: 48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm) 54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm) 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling: Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm) Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm) Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm) Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey: Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting: Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm) Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo: Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards) Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards) Women's 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm) Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash: Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm) Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm) Lawn Bowls: Women's four semifinal: 1 pm.