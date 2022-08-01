CWG 2022, Day 4, LIVE India updates: Ajay Singh in medal contention in men's 81kg weightlifting final

Follow all the LIVE scores and updates from the Day 4 action of the Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
India have a strong showing in weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. So far, all the medals that India has won has come from weightlifting. Late last night Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won the country's third gold medal as he finished first in the final of the men's 73kg final.
Australia's Kyle Bruce and England's Chris Murray will be starting with heavier weights than India's Ajay Singh. Bruce will start with 145kg -- the heaviest in the Snatch-- and Murray will be trying to lift 138kg.
The men's 81kg weightlifting final has got underway. Weightlifters who are starting with lighter weights in the Snatch have had their first lifts. India's Ajay Singh is likely to start with 135kg lift. It is the same as that of Malaysia's Nasir Bin Roslan Mohammad, New Zealand's Cameron David Cameron David Mctaggar,and Canda's Nicolas Vachon.
As we wait for the men's 81kg weightlifting final to get underway, here is the Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Schedule on Day 4
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Swimming: Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm) Table Tennis: Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)
Boxing: 48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm) 54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm) 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)
Cycling: Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm) Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm) Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm) Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)
Hockey: Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)
Weightlifting: Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm) Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)
Judo: Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards) Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards) Women's 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm) Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)
Squash: Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm) Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm) Lawn Bowls: Women's four semifinal: 1 pm.
Here is the start list of the men's 81kg weightlifting final.
India has won its medals in the 2022 CWG from the weightlifting arena and the first action of Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 also comes from weightlifting as India's Ajay Singh is in the fray of a medal in the men's 81kg event.
Here is the latest medal tally from Commonwealth Games 2022.
Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games happening in Birmingham. Today is Day of the 2022 CWG.