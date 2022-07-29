India at CWG 2022, Day 1 LIVE updates: Sreeja and Reeth give women's TT team winning start

Follow all the Day 1 action of the Indian contingent at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here. Follow all the Day 1 action of the Indian contingent at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here. India is sending a strong contingent of 112 men and 105 women competing who will be competing in 16 sports.
Good news! It is a winning start for India's women's Table Tennis team. The pair of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya have beaten the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel in three straight games!
Up next in action is star paddler Manika Batra.
While the Indian pair of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya is in progress, read the below piece on the Indian table-tennis contingent and how Mankia Batra will play a crucial role in fetching India medals from the sport!
Here is India's women's table tennis team for CWG 2022:
Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akul and Reeth Rishya
India are the defending champions in women's team event at the Commonwealth Games.
And we are underway!
The first action that comes underway is from Table-Tennis.
India are in action in the women's team event against South Africa.
Do you know that at 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, there are more gold medals on offer for women than for men! Read the below piece to know more on what is new at CWG 2022.
As the Indian contingent gets into action on Day 1 of the 2022 CWG, here are India's 10 gold medal contenders.
