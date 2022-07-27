    Home

    Commonwealth Games 2022: Just want to be best version of myself in CWG, says Srikanth

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Srikanth has had to endure some early exits but he has also hit a high as India's men's team clinched their maiden Thomas Cup title. Now the 29-year-old is determined to win the men's singles title in Birmingham. Four years ago Srikanth had to settle for the silver medal as he lost the gold medal match against legendary Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia.

    One-time World no.1 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has seen it all in a career spanning over a decade.
    The highs of four Superseries titles in a calendar year, the ecstasy of a Commonwealth Games silver at Gold Coast, a brief world number one ranking stint, the lows of 23 first-round exits, and the pain of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics -- all within a little over four years of his career.
    This year Srikanth is on a comeback trail and the return to top-level badminton has fetched mixed results for the world no.12.
    Srikanth has had to endure some early exits but he has also hit a high as India's men's team clinched their maiden Thomas Cup title. Now the 29-year-old is determined to win the men's singles title in Birmingham.
    Four years ago Srikanth had to settle for the silver medal as he lost the gold medal match against legendary Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia.
    The highs and the lows have made him  "matured and experienced".  Srikanth says he is just trying to create a "better version" of himself every time he takes the court. "I am more experienced and mature now. I always wanted to be the best version of myself. I was in the best possible shape in 2018 CWG and I am very confident as I play the Birmingham CWG," Srikanth told.
