CVC Capital injects funds worth €482m in LaLiga's strategic project 'Boost LaLiga'

During the 2022/23 season, the Boost LaLiga clubs already began to reap the benefits of the investment made so far in digital, infrastructure and the creation of new lines of business. During this time, the clubs’ sense of being a collective has been strengthened by the realisation that common projects are the key to greater growth for all.

LaLiga has received the injection of €482m that corresponds to the third payment stipulated in the deal with CVC, which will begin to be distributed to the clubs participating in Boost LaLiga. With this instalment, LaLiga has now received a total of €1,447m from the fund, in line with the roadmap set out in the agreement. By June 2023, LaLiga had received funds from CVC to the amount of €965m, most of which has been distributed to participating clubs for the purposes set out in the Boost LaLiga plan.

Therefore, Boost LaLiga is making progress in meeting the projected objectives, both in terms of the investment schedule set out at the beginning of the agreement and in the ultimate execution of these objectives. After this payment, there will be a final instalment of investment from CVC, which has been agreed for before the end of the 2023/24 season, and this will complete the €1,929m established in the signed agreement.

Boost LaLiga was born in 2021 as a strategic project of LaLiga, through which the investment fund CVC, a leading partner with extensive experience in the sports industry, is injecting almost €2,000m for the purpose of growth and consolidation projects from both a sporting and business point of view. This agreement, which is pioneering in Spanish professional sport, is providing LaLiga clubs with the necessary boost so that they can advance 20 years in terms professionalisation and development, with the clubs now able to undertake projects that will guarantee their overall growth.

Also Read:

The funds received by the clubs are limited in nature and can only be spent on a number of pre-determined areas. At least 70% must be spent on investments for the growth of the club, while there is also an option to optimise the financial structure and to strengthen the sporting squad.

Growth projects at the clubs

During the 2022/23 season, the Boost LaLiga clubs already began to reap the benefits of the investment made so far in digital, infrastructure and the creation of new lines of business. During this time, the clubs’ sense of being a collective has been strengthened by the realisation that common projects are the key to greater growth for all.

One success story in terms of collective projects has been seen with the social media profiles of Boost LaLiga clubs, which have doubled in growth compared to the data from the first months of the season, going from a total of 100 million followers to 200 million as a result of a change in digital strategy and the integration of several common projects, such as the investment in paid social, which enhances the value of all the organic content produced.

Furthermore, the first full season of Boost LaLiga has seen the foundations laid for what will be the great stadium and sporting complex remodelling project of the last 40 years. The transformation projects implemented in this first year have already led to an improvement in the fan experience.

For example, there has been the complete remodelling of the Estadio de La Cerámica, including new video scoreboards; the completion of the redevelopment works at the Reale Arena, with the installation of a digital ring of LED panels (Ribbon Board 360º), and there has been construction and development of the new sporting complexes for Real Betis and SD Eibar.