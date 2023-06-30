CVC Capital injects funds worth €482m in LaLiga's strategic project 'Boost LaLiga'

During the 2022/23 season, the Boost LaLiga clubs already began to reap the benefits of the investment made so far in digital, infrastructure and the creation of new lines of business. During this time, the clubs’ sense of being a collective has been strengthened by the realisation that common projects are the key to greater growth for all.

LaLiga has received the injection of €482m that corresponds to the third payment stipulated in the deal with CVC, which will begin to be distributed to the clubs participating in Boost LaLiga. With this instalment, LaLiga has now received a total of €1,447m from the fund, in line with the roadmap set out in the agreement. By June 2023, LaLiga had received funds from CVC to the amount of €965m, most of which has been distributed to participating clubs for the purposes set out in the Boost LaLiga plan.

Therefore, Boost LaLiga is making progress in meeting the projected objectives, both in terms of the investment schedule set out at the beginning of the agreement and in the ultimate execution of these objectives. After this payment, there will be a final instalment of investment from CVC, which has been agreed for before the end of the 2023/24 season, and this will complete the €1,929m established in the signed agreement.