Curtis Campher's 4 in 4 and recalling the first hat-trick in men's T20 World Cup

Ireland began their T20 World Cup 2021 in style as they beat European rivals Netherlands by 7 wickets in the third match of the tournament. The force behind Ireland’s thumping win was their 22-year-old right-arm fast bowler Curtis Campher.

Campher, who made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in August, lit the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with a fine display of pace bowling as he completed a hat-trick in the 10th over of the Netherlands’ innings.

Campher first tricked Colin Ackermann with a short delivery that was tailing down the leg. The Dutch batter attempted a pull but the ball went past the batter’s gloves safely behind the stumps into the gloves of wicketkeeper Neil Rock. Umpire Rod Tucker spread his both arms wide and signalled that as a wide ball. But as a faint noise was heard as the ball went past the batter’s gloves, the Irishmen decided to take the review. The ‘UltraEDGE’ showed a faint spike as the ball was next to the glove. So, TV umpire Adrian Holdstock overturned Tucker’s call and adjudged Ackermann as out.

Next, the Irish pacer bowled and full and straight delivery which Ryan ten Doeschate tried to play across the line and was trapped in front of the wickets. Campher and Rock burst into loud appeals in unison and the appeals were acknowledged positively by Tucker. ten Doeschate took his recent form into account and decided not to take the review and quietly walked back to the dressing room.

Scott Edwards faced the hat-trick delivery. Campher again bowled full on middle and leg stump line. Edwards wanted to work the ball on the leg side but the ball rapped on the front pad. With a rare feat online, Campher’s appeal was mixed with a bit of desperation. Tucker’s call was in Edward’s favour. With two remaining up his sleeves, Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie took a chance and went for the review. The review showed three red dots and it was another first-ball duck in the Dutch scorecard. With three wickets in three balls, Campher joined an elite company.

Also Read:

The first hat-trick in men's T20 World Cup

Australia's Brett Lee celebrates his hat-trick against Bangladesh (Image: Reuters) Australia's Brett Lee celebrates his hat-trick against Bangladesh (Image: Reuters)

Australian speedster Brett Lee was the first bowler to complete a hat-trick in T20 World Cup. Lee achieved the feat in the 2007 ICC World Twenty 20, in a group stage match against Bangladesh. The three fatalities then were Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Alok Kapali.

On the third delivery of the 17th over, Lee bowled a back of the length ball on the middle and leg stump. Shakib moved to the leg side to make room and cut the ball but all the left-hander could manage was a thick outside edge and the ball flew into Adam Gilchrist’s gloves.

For Mortaza, Lee bowled a near-perfect yorker at off stump. Mortaza made room in anticipation to work the ball through backward point but in the process exposed all three stumps. The batter was late in bringing his bat down in time as the ball hit the base of the off stump.

On a hat-trick and at the cusp of history, Lee bowled a good length ball around off stump. The ball nipped back in. Kapali moved across to guide the ball to the on side but the ball hit flush on his front pad. Lee and Gilchrist had their arms up in appeal. Umpire Asad Rauf had no hesitation in raising his finger and declare Kapali out. Kapali could not take the review because as it was the pre-review system era. That is how long it has taken to repeat the feat in a format that favours the batters. The hawk-eye system which was played for the TV viewers showed that the ball was pitching on the off stump and going to clip the top of the middle stump dislodging the bails.

It was not only the first hat-trick in T20 World Cup but also the first hat-trick in an international T20 match.

Lee tried to pick four wickets in four balls as he bowled a deadly yorker to welcome Farhad Reza. Whatever would have been the outcome wouldn’t have mattered as in the excitement to pick the fourth wicket, Lee had over-stepped and bowled a no-ball.

Back to Curtis Campher

What Lee couldn’t do, Campher did! Edwards was replaced by Roelof van der Merwe in the middle. Campher bowled a back of the length ball wide of off stump. van der Merwe threw his bat to play a shot on the offside. The ball took a thick inside edge ricocheted back to hit the stumps. It was 4 in 4 for Campher!

Campher had surpassed Lee and joined another elite league of extraordinary gentlemen.

Rashid, Malinga and now Campher

Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher, the three bowlers in T20Is to take four wickets in four balls Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher, the three bowlers in T20Is to take four wickets in four balls

In 1313 T20Is it has only happened three times that a bowler has claimed four wickets on four successive balls. Rashid Khan did it for the first time in a match against Ireland claiming the wickets of Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate and Simi Singh. A few months after Rashid, Lasith Malinga repeated the feat against New Zealand. Malinga’s victims were Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor.

Against the Netherlands, Campher three-peated the feat!