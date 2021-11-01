Curious case of IPL 2021 top performers missing from India's T20 World Squad

India lost a second consecutive match in T20 World Cup 2021 when New Zealand defeated the Virat Kohli led side by 8 wickets on Sunday. With defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals now look bleak.

From physical and mental fatigue to lack of bravado there are several factors for India's shambolic performance in the two matches. But one reason that is now increasingly becoming clearer with each loss is the selection of the squad for the T20 World Cup.

The Indian Premier League is often labelled as the best T20 league in the world. The league admired on-air as "Incredible Premier League" or "Toughest 20".

If IPL is indeed "incredible" and "Toughest 20", then naturally the best performing Indians should have been selected for India's T20 World Cup squad.

Considering that the second half of the IPL 2021 was held in the UAE, also the co-host of the T20 World Cup 2021 and the second half of IPL 2021 was played nearly a month leading into the World Cup, the argument to select the top performers of IPL 2021 gathers more strength.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Curiously, some of the best performers of IPL 2021 were left out from the Indian squad for the World Cup.

In this piece, we deep dive into some vital stats of IPL 2021 and look if the best Indian cricketers were indeed selected or not for the ongoing World Cup.

For the purpose of the analysis, we have looked into the top five performers on the following stats of IPL 2021:

1. Most runs, 2. Most Fours, 3. Most Sixes, 4. Most Fifties, 5. Most Centuries, 6. Strike Rate, 7. Most wickets 8. Most dot balls, 9. Best Bowling averages, 10. Best Bowling Economy, 11. Best Bowling strike rate, and 12. Best Bowling figure.

The numbers have been drawn from the official IPL website www.iplt20.com/stats

First, the Indian squad selected for the T20 World Cup.

India’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Now the analysis.

1. Most runs

Top 5 run-scorers in IPL 2021(Image: www.iplt20.com/stats/2021/most-runs) Top 5 run-scorers in IPL 2021(Image: www.iplt20.com/stats/2021/most-runs)

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad won IPL 2021's Orange Cap for scoring the most runs this season. The right-hand opener scored 635 runs from 16 innings. The next four batters on the leading run-scorer chart for the season were Faf du Plessis (633 runs), KL Rahul (626 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (587 runs) and Glenn Maxwell (513 runs).

Only KL Rahul made his way into the Indian squad. Gaikwad and Dhawan failed to get a spot in the squad.

From the current Indian squad, Kohli, Rohit, Rahul, Suryakumar, Pant and Kishan are expected to do the bulk of run-scoring. But Kohli ranked 12th, Rohit ranked 15th, Suryakumar ranked 18th, Pant ranked 10th and Kishan ranked a lowly 29th on the list of the batters with the most runs in IPL 2021.

2. Most Fours

Top 5 batters with most fours in IPL 2021 (Image: https://www.iplt20.com/stats/2021) Top 5 batters with most fours in IPL 2021 (Image: https://www.iplt20.com/stats/2021)

On this parameter too CSK's Gaikwad came out as the best performer as he hit 64 fours from his 16 innings. The next four batters to hit most fours in IPL 2021 were, Dhawan with 63 fours, du Plessis with 60 fours, Prithvi Shaw with 56 fours and Shubhman Gill with 50 fours.

As stated above Gaikwad and Dhawan failed to get a spot in the World Cup squad. Shaw and Gill are not in India's T20 scope of things. Shaw made his T20I debut in July when the second-string Indian squad toured Sri Lanka. Gill is yet to play a T20I match for India.

On most fours hit Rahul ranked 6th, Kohli was 10th, Rohit was 17th, Suryakumar 14th, Pant 12th and Kishan 26th.

3. Most sixes

Top 5 batters with most sixes in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats) Top 5 batters with most sixes in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats)

Only two Indians were amongst the top five batters with most sixes in IPL 2021. Rahul topped the list with 30 sixes and Gaikwad was third with 23 maximums.

But what is curious in this list was the batters who were ranked sixth, seventh and eighth. They were Mayank Agarwal, Shaw and Sanju Samson respectively. Mayank and Shaw had hit 18 sixes and Samson had smashed 17 sixes. So, these three batters were almost at par with Moeen Ali who was fifth with 19 sixes to his name.

Shaw has played only one T20I. Mayank is yet to make his T20I debut and Samson played his last T20I match against Sri Lanka back in July.

On this list, Virat was 32nd, Rohit was 17th, Suryakumar was 28th, Pant was 29th and Kishan was 25th.

4. Most fifties

Top 5 batters with most fifties in IPL 2021 (Image: https://www.iplt20.com/stats/2021) Top 5 batters with most fifties in IPL 2021 (Image: https://www.iplt20.com/stats/2021)

Rahul, Gaikwad and Shaw were second, fourth and fifth on the list of the top five batters with most fifties in IPL 2021. Rahul had six fifties to his name while Gaikwad and Shaw scored four fifties each. Only Rahul made it into the Indian squad.

If we broaden the horizon a little bit the batters who followed Shaw in the list were Mayank (sixth), Venkatesh Iyer (seventh), Dhawan (eighth) and Gill (ninth). Mayank and Iyer had the same number of fifties as Shaw, and Dhawan and Gill had hit three fifties each. But all four i.e. Mayank, Iyer, Dhawan, and Gill are not featuring in the World Cup.

Kohli and Pant recorded three fifties. Suryakumar and Kishan had two fifties and Rohit managed only one half-century.

So, Suryakumar, Kishan and Rohit were preferred over Mayank, Iyer, Dhawan and Gill despite scoring fewer fifties.

5. Most centuries

Batters who scored hundreds in IPL 2021 (Image:www.iplt20.com/stats) Batters who scored hundreds in IPL 2021 (Image:www.iplt20.com/stats)

This stat is most revealing. IPL 2021 saw only four hundreds. The centurions of IPL 2021 were Gaikwad, Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler. And as it would have been amply clear by now, Gaikwad, Samson and Padikkal did not make it into India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.

6. Strike Rate

Top 5 batters with best strike rate in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats) Top 5 batters with best strike rate in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats)

Only one Indian featured in the list of top five batters with the best strike rate in IPL 2021 and he is Shaw who was ranked fourth for a strike rate of 159.13.

In overall rankings, Rahul was 17th, Rohit was 32nd, Virat was 44th, Pant was 29th, Suryakumar was 13th and Kishan was 24th.

In T20 cricket strike rate matters a lot and clearly, the likes of Kohli, Rahul, Pant, Suryakumar and Kishan were struggling to score runs freely.

7. Most wickets

Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2021 (Image: /www.iplt20.com/stats) Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2021 (Image: /www.iplt20.com/stats)

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel and Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan were arguably the finds of the season as the two bowlers finished with 32 wickets and 24 wickets and were first and second on the list of the bowlers with the most wickets in IPL 2021.

The next three bowlers on the list were Jasprit Bumrah (21 wickets), Shardul Thakur (21) and Mohammad Shami (19 wickets). The troika of Bumrah, Thakur and Shami are in India's squad. But a compelling argument can be made in favour of Harshal and Avesh. The two bowlers had better strike rates and averages than Shami. Harshal averaged 14.34 and had a strike rate of 10.56 while Avesh was averaging 18.75 and had a strike rate of 15.25. Shami picked his 19 wickets at an average of 20.78 and a strike rate of 16.63.

Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who barely managed only 6 wickets from 11 outings was selected over Harshal and Avesh.

Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy are the four spinners in India's squad.

Jadeja selection is justified as he is an all-rounder who picked 13 wickets and scored 227 runs. Fairly good returns for an all-rounder. Not to mention, Jadeja is an excellent fielder too. Chakravarthy too justified his selection as he picked 19 wickets with his 'mystery spin'.

But what is curious is the selection of Ashwin and Chahar over Yuzvendra Chahal. Ashwin picked only 7 wickets from 13 matches. Chahar managed 13 wickets from 11 outings. But Chahal was impressive with the return of 18 wickets from 15 matches.

8. Most dot balls

Top 5 bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2021 (Image: /www.iplt20.com) Top 5 bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2021 (Image: /www.iplt20.com)

Avesh bowled 156 dot balls in IPL 2021. Chakravarthy was second with 149 dots, Mohammed Siraj was third with 147 dots, Shami was fourth with 145 dots and Bumrah was fifth with 142 dots.

Dot balls are like gold dust in T20 cricket. Clearly, India missed a trick by not selecting either Avesh or Siraj who like the numbers suggest have developed a knack of bowling dot balls.

9. Best Bowling averages

Top 5 bowlers with best averages in IPL 2021 (Images: www.iplt20.com/stats) Top 5 bowlers with best averages in IPL 2021 (Images: www.iplt20.com/stats)

Two Indians feature on the list of the top five bowlers with the best averages in IPL 2021. RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed averaged 13.14 and was ranked third. His teammate Harshal was fifth with an average of 14.34.

As we know, Harshal was not selected and Shahbaz Ahmed is no way near in India's scope of things.

10. Best Bowling Economy

Top 5 bowlers with best bowling economy in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats) Top 5 bowlers with best bowling economy in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats)

Here, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram and Nitish Rana's numbers can be ignored as their sample size is very small. Then Harpreet Brar emerges as the Indian bowler with the best bowling economy with an economy of just 6.04. But Harpreet was not selected for the World Cup.

11. Best Bowling strike rate

Top 5 bowlers with best strike rates in IPL 2021 (Image: /www.iplt20.com/stats) Top 5 bowlers with best strike rates in IPL 2021 (Image: /www.iplt20.com/stats)

Harshal and Shahbaz were the two best performing Indian bowlers in terms of strike rate. Harshal was second on the list of top five bowlers with the best strike rates enjoying a strike rate of 10.56 and Shahbaz bowled at a strike rate of 12.00.

12. Best Bowling figures

Top 5 bowlers with best bowling figures in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats) Top 5 bowlers with best bowling figures in IPL 2021 (Image: www.iplt20.com/stats)

Harshal Patel and Arshdeep were the only two Indian bowlers to pick five-wicket hauls in IPL 2021. Harshal ripped apart MI with the bowling figures of 5/27 at Chidambaram stadium. In the second half of IPL Arshdeep bowled a superb spell of 5/32 against RR. But those two five-fors were not good enough for Harshal and Arshdeep to force their way into India's T20 World Cup squad.

Clearly, these numbers were not good enough to impress the Indian selectors.

