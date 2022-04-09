CSK vs SRH Report: 21-year-old Abhishek Sharma smashes 75, extends Chennai’s worst-ever IPL start to four defeats

Abhishek Sharma had scores of just 9 and 13 from his first two games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. However, the 21-year-old turned things around in style against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to fire Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their first win of the season.

Sharma brought up his maiden IPL fifty off just 32 balls and always looked in control as he showed maturity beyond his years after Jadeja’s quick cameo helped CSK post 154/7.

Sharma (75 off 50 balls) was finally dismissed in the 18th over when looking to hit DJ Bravo (1/29) over the ropes but by then the damage was already done with SRH needing just 10 runs to win and a belligerent Rahul Tripathi (39 off 15 balls) sealed the victory with a boundary with 8 wickets and 14 balls to spare.

The defeat extends CSK's worst-ever start to an IPL campaign to four defeats and leaves them with zero points on the IPL 2022 Points Table

SRH saw their run-chase get off to a really steady start with captain Kane Williamson sharing an 89-run stand for the first wicket. The SRH captain’s solid knock was ended when Mukesh Choudhary returned in the 13th over and got Williamson (32) caught at short extra cover.

However, Rahul Tripathi walked out to bat at no. 3 and was quick to build on that early advantage by slamming Choudhary for a massive six in the same over. Tripathi played a superb knock, batting with a strike-rate of 260.00, in an entertaining innings which saw him hit 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Earlier at the Toss, Williamson decided to bowl citing the "make-up of the side today". SRH made two changes with Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen coming in for Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd. Jadeja announced one change as Maheesh Theekshana was drafted in to replace Dwaine Pretorius.

Robin Uthappa got off to a quick start but was stopped in his tracks when Washtington Sundar entered the attack in the 3rd over. Uthappa (15) went for the shot but could only find the man at long-on.

T Natarajan then started off with a peach of a delivery as he sent down a lethan inswinger to castle Ruturaj Gaikwad (16) with the 1st delivery in the 6th over as CSK posted just 41/2 in the powerplay. Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu then steadied the innings with a 62-run partnership off 50 balls.

Sundar returned to the attack in the 14th over and got rid of Rayudu (27 off 27 balls) to finish with impressive figures of 2/21. With two left-handers on strike, Williamson introduced part-time offie Aiden Markram into the attack and the move paid off.

Moeen (48 off 35 balls) looked to take on Markram (1/8) but could only find long-on. Natarajan then returned and got rid of Shivam Dube (3) as CSK were reduced to 110/5 after losing 3 wickets in 3 overs.

Dhoni (3) failed to get going and found the fielder when looking to pull against Jansen in the 18th over. Jadeja meanwhile slammed Natarajan (2/30) for a four and six off the last two balls in the 19th over before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/36) in the final over. The CSK captain scored 23 off 15 balls as his team posted an average total of 154/7.